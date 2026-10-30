Saudi routes resume, partly: Emirates plans to resume Jeddah on Oct. 30, with Riyadh and Dammam following on Nov. 8. flydubai plans to return to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha from Oct. 30. None of the Oct. 30 return flights had operated as of Oct. 29, so check your booking.

Etihad: All Abu Dhabi flights to Riyadh and Dammam are cancelled through Nov. 5, along with four Jeddah services (EY601 to EY604). Further changes remain possible.

Tel Aviv: Emirates’ codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv remain suspended until further notice, following the Sept. 30 security incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073. Flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE also remain suspended.