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US-Israel-Iran standoff: Vance wants to meet Rezaei — could war end soon? What UAE residents need to know today (Oct. 30, 2026)

Washington signals a diplomatic opening as Gulf shipping, aviation stay under pressure

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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US Vice President JD Vance (left) has reportedly offered to meet Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei to discuss a negotiated settlement to the war.
US Vice President JD Vance (left) has reportedly offered to meet Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei to discuss a negotiated settlement to the war.
File photo

A mix of diplomatic movement and continued regional risk has emerged on Friday as US Vice President JD Vance has reportedly offered to meet Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei to discuss a negotiated settlement to the war.

The proposal, as per Washington Post, is unconfirmed; no deal has been announced, according to London-based Iran International.

Talks, diplomacy

The Post said the Trump administration views Rezaei, a former IRGC commander, as the essential point of contact in Tehran and the only person who could build a consensus behind an agreement to halt Iran’s nuclear program. 

Qatar has been a key mediator, with its emissaries in regular contact with Rezaei and other senior Iranian officials. 

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Venue: Istanbul or Doha are cited as likely venues – if talks proceed. 

The New York Times, meanwhile, reported that officials on both sides said talks could begin as early as next week in Qatar or Turkey, if Tehran agrees. 

Washington’s conditions: Vance said Iran must send authorised representatives capable of negotiating on nuclear issues. 

Letter received by Iran: Tasnim reported that Iran had received the letter but had not yet responded.

Tehran’s response: Iran’s parliament speaker and top negotiator said progress depends on Tehran’s seven conditions being met. 

The Post said the White House sees the diplomatic window as “narrowing”, and that Iran had not softened its nuclear position. 

Military track

On Thursday (Oct. 29), US officials warned regional allies to prepare for possible strikes on Iran after the Nov. 3 midterm elections, and for potential Iranian retaliation. 

Two diplomats stressed that President Donald Trump had not made a final decision.

US senior envoy Tom Barrack has credited Qatar and Pakistan with helping bring the US and Iran closer to renewed diplomacy, urging both sides to pause hostilities before tensions escalate further.

Meanwhile, the third carrier strike group, USS Theodore Roosevelt, is reportedly moving toward the region, which matches the Gulf News wording.

The group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit are expected to arrive by the end of November. The Nimitz-class, nuclear-powered carrier is accompanied by several ships, and a separate amphibious group carrying more than 2,000 Marines has also departed.

The Roosevelt will join the USS George H.W. Bush, deployed in April, and the USS George Washington, which arrived in August to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Two sides ‘very close’ to a deal

Speaking to CNN on Thursday, October 29, Barrack said regional allies had helped create an opening for Washington and Tehran to agree on a process for de-escalation.

“Let’s have a time out, bring temperatures down,” he said, describing the two sides as “very close” to reaching that initial understanding.

A third US aircraft carrier and additional troops are reportedly moving toward the Middle East.

Letter from US Vice President Vance

Vance sent Rezaei a letter last week through Qatari mediators, focusing on both countries’ national interests and stressing that preventing an Iranian nuclear weapon is Washington’s central goal. 

UAE aviation

The UAE’s airspace is open and airport operations have rebounded. 

  • Dubai International Airport is operating at 100% capacity after the airspace reopening, with transfer traffic leading the rebound. 

  • Saudi routes resume, partly: Emirates plans to resume Jeddah on Oct. 30, with Riyadh and Dammam following on Nov. 8. flydubai plans to return to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha from Oct. 30. None of the Oct. 30 return flights had operated as of Oct. 29, so check your booking. 

  • Etihad: All Abu Dhabi flights to Riyadh and Dammam are cancelled through Nov. 5, along with four Jeddah services (EY601 to EY604). Further changes remain possible. 

  • Tel Aviv: Emirates’ codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv remain suspended until further notice, following the Sept. 30 security incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073. Flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE also remain suspended. 

  • Check before you go: Some Emirates flights appear as cancelled on DXB’s arrivals board while the airline’s own page lists them as scheduled or operating, so verify directly with the airline.

Regional security situation

The latest daily coverage reports no new air-defence incidents inside the country.

Earlier this month, UAE authorities said there was no general shutdown of schools, businesses, airports or essential services, and advised residents to follow National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and local police guidance. 

If alerts sound, shelter in a safe location and follow official channels. Do not approach, touch or photograph fallen debris.

Hormuz

CentCom rejected the IRGC’s account of commercial ships striking mines, saying the primary transit lanes remain “cleared”.

The IRGC, for its part, said it will not reopen the strait until the US meets a list of demands, including lifting the naval blockade.

Also in the news:

The regional security situation remains fluid. If you are flying, it is best to verify your flight directly with their airline and follow official UAE channels.

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