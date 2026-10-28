UAE flight status today: Cancellations, delays, Saudi route changes and Middle East travel alerts

Passengers urged to verify flight status amid UAE airport capacity increase
Dubai: Flight disruptions continue across the UAE, with cancellations affecting services to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, India and other international destinations, while several Abu Dhabi arrivals are delayed. Passengers are being urged to check directly with airlines before heading to the airport, as flight information may change at short notice.
At the same time, UAE airports are also seeing a rise in winter travel demand, with departing seat capacity up 23 per cent since June and more international services expected to return in the coming weeks. Here are the latest flight updates for Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, along with Saudi route changes and Middle East travel advisories.
Scheduled departing seat capacity across UAE airports rose to 7.2 million in October, up 23 per cent from June. Dubai International Airport recorded 4.6 million seats, followed by Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi with 1.7 million and Sharjah with 840,000.
Emirates offered 3.1 million seats in October, while flydubai recorded the strongest growth among major UAE carriers, increasing capacity by 27.5 per cent since June to 1.1 million seats.
Up to 36 weekly flights between Dubai and Europe are expected to return between late October and December. Services to Athens and Manila are also being restored, providing more options for international travellers.
Israel election: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition rival Gadi Eisenkot have both vowed to form a government after exit polls showed a tight contest, with neither bloc securing a clear parliamentary majority.
Netanyahu on Iran: Netanyahu said Israel had a “unique opportunity” to work with US President Donald Trump to eliminate what he described as the “existential threat” posed by Iran.
Saudi Arabia backs mediation: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for regional de-escalation and mediation efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan.
Missile interceptions: Saudi authorities said air defences intercepted two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels after explosions were heard in Riyadh. Three more missiles targeting the eastern region were also destroyed, with alerts later issued around Jeddah and Yanbu.
Qatar–Iran talks: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the regional conflict and the Strait of Hormuz during a meeting in Moscow.
The US, UK, Australia and Canada have updated travel warnings amid regional security risks, including missile and drone attacks, armed conflict and possible flight cancellations and airspace closures.
The US advises against travel to Saudi Arabia’s border with Yemen, Australia advises against all travel to the kingdom, and Canada warns against non-essential travel to Saudi Arabia and all travel to Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.
The UK’s alerts cover 15 destinations, including the UAE, Israel, Iran and Palestine, and apply to travellers transiting the region.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has urged Indian nationals to check flight status directly with airlines, follow local regulations and avoid sharing images or footage of missile interceptions and impact sites. Saudi carriers continue operating flights to India from Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah, while limited operations have resumed at Riyadh airport, including India-bound Flynas services. The embassy and consulate continue to provide assistance through 24-hour control rooms for Indian nationals and Umrah pilgrims.
Saudi citizens can now apply for the US Global Entry programme, which offers eligible, pre-approved travellers faster customs and immigration clearance. Applicants must complete security vetting and an in-person interview. Approved members may also access TSA PreCheck benefits on eligible domestic US flights.
Flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE remain suspended until further notice, including Iran Airtour services to and from Dubai.
Emirates’ codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv also remain suspended. Passengers booked on affected services should contact their airline or travel agent about rebooking, refunds and alternative travel options.
Travelling today? Check the latest flight updates before heading to the airport, as cancellations and delays continue to affect services across the UAE, including routes to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, India and other international destinations.
Several arrivals at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport are delayed, affecting services from Doha, Tel Aviv, Kathmandu, Delhi, Moscow and Vienna.
Doha: Qatar Airways QR1044 — scheduled for 10:50, revised to 11:20.
Tel Aviv: Etihad EY610 — scheduled for 11:15, revised to 12:10.
Tel Aviv: Etihad EY596 — scheduled for 12:00, revised to 12:40.
Kathmandu: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L044 — scheduled for 13:25, revised to 14:50.
Delhi: Etihad EY219 — scheduled for 06:55, revised to 17:15.
Moscow Vnukovo: Pobeda DP753 — scheduled for 17:05, revised to 17:40.
Vienna: Etihad EY154 — scheduled for 19:20, revised to 20:00.
Passengers should check updated arrival information with their airline before travelling to the airport.
Dubai International Airport’s arrivals board is reporting multiple cancellations and delays affecting Emirates, flydubai, flynas, SpiceJet and other airlines, with services across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and North America affected.
Important: Some Emirates flights appear as cancelled on DXB’s arrivals board while the airline’s own flight-status page lists them as scheduled or operating. Passengers should verify their flight directly with Emirates before travelling.
Cancelled flights
Ahmedabad: SG5146
Pune: SG051
Kochi: SG5117
Delayed flights
Ahmedabad: SG5116 — revised arrival 22:02.
Mumbai: SG5060 — revised arrival 13:42.
New Delhi: SG5111 — revised arrival 13:52.
New Delhi: SG5105 — revised arrival 13:17.
Other airline cancellations and delays
Flynas: Flights from Gassim and Riyadh listed as cancelled, including Gassim XY205 and Riyadh XY811 and XY217.
Ethiopian Airlines: Addis Ababa flight ET660 cancelled.
Kam Air: Kabul flight RQ901 cancelled.
Fly Jinnah: Lahore flight 9P512 cancelled.
Air Astana: Almaty flight KC897 delayed.
flydubai: Almaty flight FZ1240 has a revised arrival time of 11:44.
Passengers should check the latest status with their airline, as airport-board information may differ from airline updates.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Etihad Airways has reported delays to two services because of technical issues.
Abu Dhabi–Vienna: EY153 on October 28 is delayed. The return flight, EY154, is also delayed.
Abu Dhabi–New Delhi: EY218 was delayed on October 27. The return flight, EY219, on October 28 is also delayed.
Flights to Saudi Arabia cancelled through November 5
Etihad has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and three Saudi cities through November 5:
Dammam: All flights cancelled.
Riyadh: All flights cancelled.
Jeddah: EY601 and EY603 from Abu Dhabi, and EY602 and EY604 from Jeddah, cancelled.
Passengers should check Etihad’s official website and ensure their contact details are up to date to receive flight notifications.
Flight status alert: Always check with your airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.
Emirates’ flight-status page lists cancellations on several routes between Dubai and Saudi Arabia, as well as Kuwait and Peshawar. Some Kuwait and Medina services remain scheduled.
Kuwait: Dubai–Kuwait flights EK853, EK855 and EK859 are cancelled; EK857 is scheduled. Return flights EK854, EK856 and EK860 are cancelled; EK858 is scheduled.
Seattle: EK230 to Dubai is listed as scheduled.
Peshawar: EK637 from Peshawar to Dubai and EK636 from Dubai to Peshawar are cancelled.
Dammam: Dubai–Dammam flights EK823, EK827 and EK821, and return flights EK824, EK828 and EK822, are cancelled.
Jeddah: Dubai–Jeddah flights EK801, EK805 and EK803, and return flights EK802, EK806 and EK804, are cancelled.
Riyadh: Dubai–Riyadh flights EK815, EK819, EK813 and EK817, and return flights EK816, EK820, EK814 and EK818, are cancelled.
Medina: EK807, EK2537 and EK809 from Dubai, and EK808, EK2538 and EK810 from Medina, are listed as scheduled.
Emirates’ codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv remain suspended until further notice following the September 30 security incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073, which diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Affected passengers should contact Emirates, flydubai or their travel agent for updated booking information and alternative arrangements.
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.
flydubai’s website showed a mixture of scheduled, estimated, in-flight and arrived services on Saudi routes on October 28.
Madinah (MED)
Dubai to Madinah: FZ8387 and FZ897 — estimated; FZ827 — scheduled.
Madinah to Dubai: FZ828 — arrived; FZ8388 — scheduled; FZ898 — estimated.
Gassim (ELQ)
Dubai to Gassim: FZ871 — scheduled.
Gassim to Dubai: FZ872 — arrived.
Jeddah (JED)
Dubai to Jeddah: FZ831 — arrived; FZ909 — in flight; FZ829 — scheduled.
Jeddah to Dubai: FZ832 — in flight; FZ910 — estimated; FZ830 — scheduled.
Tabuk (TUU)
Dubai to Tabuk: FZ881 — scheduled.
Tabuk to Dubai: FZ882 — scheduled.
Taif (TIF)
Dubai to Taif: FZ873 — estimated.
Taif to Dubai: FZ874 — scheduled.
No flight-status information was available on flydubai’s website for the following Dubai routes on October 28:
Abha (AHB)
AlUla (ULH)
Dammam (DMM)
Ha’il (HAS)
Gizan (GIZ)
Hofuf (HOF)
Jouf (AJF)
Nejran (EAM)
Neom (NUM)
Qaisumah (AQI)
Riyadh (RUH)
The Red Sea (RSI)
Yanbu (YNB)
No status information was also available for Riyadh–Dubai. This does not, by itself, confirm that these services have been cancelled or suspended. Passengers should contact flydubai or check their booking for confirmation.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Air Arabia flights from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have been cancelled on multiple regional and international routes, including services to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Bangladesh and Europe.
The following Air Arabia Abu Dhabi services are listed as cancelled:
The following flights have been cancelled:
Abu Dhabi–Baku: 3L730
Baku–Abu Dhabi: 3L731
Abu Dhabi–Chattogram: 3L061
Chattogram–Abu Dhabi: 3L062
Abu Dhabi–Cairo (Sphinx): 3L383
Cairo (Sphinx)–Abu Dhabi: 3L384
Abu Dhabi–Almaty: 3L781
Almaty–Abu Dhabi: 3L782
Abu Dhabi–Kuwait: 3L022
Kuwait–Abu Dhabi: 3L023
Abu Dhabi–Colombo: 3L708
Colombo–Abu Dhabi: 3L709
Passengers should check their bookings and contact the airline for rebooking or refund options.
The following services to and from Sharjah have been cancelled:
Sharjah–Dhaka: G9514
Dhaka–Sharjah: G9515
Sharjah–Cairo (Sphinx): G9343
Cairo (Sphinx)–Sharjah: G9344
Sharjah–Kuwait: G9068, G9124
Kuwait–Sharjah: G9069, G9125
Sharjah–Malé: G9093
Malé–Sharjah: G9094
Sharjah–Krakow: G9730
Krakow–Sharjah: G9731
Sharjah–Moscow (Domodedovo): G9950, G9956, G9958
Moscow (Domodedovo)–Sharjah: G9957, G9959, G9951
Sharjah–Yekaterinburg: G9960
Sharjah–Damascus: G9363
Damascus–Sharjah: G9364
Sharjah–Bangkok: G9845
Bangkok–Sharjah: G9846
Sharjah–Entebbe: G9691
Entebbe–Sharjah: G9692
Sharjah–London Gatwick: G9267
London Gatwick–Sharjah: G9268
Sharjah–Abha: G9195
Sharjah–Dammam: G9160, G9163, G9167
Dammam–Sharjah: G9161, G9164, G9168
Sharjah–Riyadh: G9151, G9154
Riyadh–Sharjah: G9152, G9155
No return-flight information was available for Yekaterinburg–Sharjah in the updates provided.
Passengers should check their booking and Air Arabia’s official website for the latest flight status before travelling. Schedules and operational updates can change at short notice.
Although UAE airport capacity is increasing ahead of winter, cancellations and delays continue to affect several airlines and routes. Saudi services remain particularly important for passengers to monitor, with some flights cancelled, others operating on revised schedules and several flydubai routes showing no status information.
Before travelling, check your flight number on your airline’s official website or app and contact the airline if your booking status is unclear. Do not assume a flight is cancelled solely because its status is unavailable, and allow for last-minute schedule changes.