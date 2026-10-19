UAE flight status today: Full list of delays, cancellations, Saudi travel warnings

Riyadh: King Khalid International Airport remains suspended, according to the advisories supplied for this update.

Jeddah and Dammam: Airports remain operational, but delays and cancellations are possible.

United Kingdom: Advises against all travel within 10km of the Yemen border and all but essential travel elsewhere in Saudi Arabia.

United States: Warns of potential attacks on airports and airspace closures and urges travellers to follow official security alerts.

Australia: Advises travellers to avoid Riyadh airport and consider alternatives.

Indian airlines: Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have suspended Saudi Arabia flights until October 24; Akasa Air’s suspension runs until October 27.