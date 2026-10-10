Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia report cancellations; UAE airports see delays
UAE travellers faced disruptions on Saturday, October 10, with cancellations affecting flights between Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and Saudi Arabia destinations, including Riyadh and Abha.
Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia listed cancellations on UAE–Saudi Arabia routes, while several incoming flights at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports were delayed. Passengers were advised to check their flight status before travelling.
Further cancellations affected Air Arabia Abu Dhabi services between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait and Tashkent, as well as Air Arabia flights from Sharjah to several international destinations.
Dubai International Airport (DXB) listed delays on incoming flights from several countries. Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi reported a cancellation from Riyadh and delays on services from Kathmandu and Tbilisi.
Meanwhile, some international airlines are preparing to restore or increase services to Dubai in the coming weeks. Flight schedules remain subject to change, so passengers should check directly with their airline before leaving for the airport.
Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia reported cancellations on UAE–Saudi Arabia routes on Saturday, affecting services to Riyadh, Abha and Yanbu.
Etihad Airways cancelled flights EY551 and EY555 from Abu Dhabi to Riyadh, and EY552 and EY556 on the return route, citing operational disruption at Riyadh airport. Flights EY559 and EY560 were scheduled to operate.
Emirates cancelled Dubai–Riyadh flights EK815 and EK819, and Riyadh–Dubai services EK816, EK818 and EK820 on Friday and Saturday for operational reasons. The airline said it was working to rebook affected passengers.
flydubai reported cancellations on routes between Dubai and Riyadh, Abha and Yanbu. Affected services included FZ847, FZ841 and FZ855 to Riyadh; FZ848, FZ842 and FZ856 from Riyadh; FZ815 and FZ811 to Abha; FZ816 and FZ812 from Abha; and FZ817 and FZ818 to and from Yanbu. Riyadh and Yanbu services were affected through Saturday, while Abha flights were affected through Sunday.
Air Arabia cancelled Sharjah–Riyadh flights G9151 and G9154, and return services G9152 and G9155. Sharjah–Abha flight G9195 and return flight G9196 were also cancelled.
Saudi Arabia flight cancellations: Travelling between the UAE and Saudi Arabia? Check the latest cancellations and airline updates before heading to the airport. Read full details.
Delhi Airport has advised passengers to allow extra time to reach the airport on Saturday, October 10, amid enhanced security arrangements and expected traffic restrictions in the national capital.
Passengers should plan their journeys in advance, consider alternative transport options where necessary and check their flight status with the airline before setting off.
Travellers can check Delhi Airport's live flight information and Delhi Traffic Police updates.
Delhi Airport advisory: Flying to or from Delhi? Check the latest airport advisory and travel updates before setting off. Read full details.
flydubai's Tel Aviv services remain affected following the security incident involving flight FZ1073. Emirates has also suspended its codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.
The suspension affects Emirates codeshare customers travelling on flydubai services. Passengers with bookings to Tel Aviv should check their flight status directly with the airline before heading to the airport.
The UAE has suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country until further notice. The restriction prevents carriers such as Iran Airtour from operating services to and from Dubai International Airport.
Passengers booked on affected services should contact their airline or travel agent for information about their bookings and available alternatives.
Important travel update: Passengers should check their flight status with the relevant airline before leaving for the airport. flydubai customers can use Manage Booking to request a refund or rebooking. Those who booked through a travel agent should contact the agent directly.
Dubai International Airport's arrival board listed delays affecting flights from Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Russia, Central Asia and other destinations.
Riyadh: Saudia SV562 and flynas XY201
Jeddah: flydubai FZ920, also listed under Emirates codeshare EK2493
Dammam: flydubai FZ884, also listed under Emirates codeshare EK2461
Jaipur: SpiceJet SG5157
Lucknow: flydubai FZ444, also listed under Emirates codeshare EK2243
Peshawar: Emirates EK637
Lahore: Emirates EK625
New Delhi: Emirates EK511
Bengaluru: Emirates EK565
Moscow Vnukovo: flydubai FZ988, FZ966, FZ952A and FZ970
St Petersburg: flydubai FZ992
Minsk: flydubai FZ1716
Ljubljana: flydubai FZ1790
Tashkent: Uzbekistan Airways HY333 and flydubai FZ1402
Kathmandu: flydubai FZ1134
Dhaka: flydubai FZ502
Kabul: flydubai FZ312
Bangkok: Emirates EK375
Malé: Emirates EK659
Melbourne: Emirates EK409
Bangkok Don Mueang: flydubai FZ1584
Hail: flydubai FZ822
Erbil: flydubai FZ210 was listed as cancelled.
Passengers should check the DXB flight status for updated arrival times and confirm their flight status with the operating airline.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Zayed International Airport listed one cancellation and two delayed incoming services.
Cancelled
Riyadh to Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways EY556, also listed under codeshare flight numbers XY3318, TP6925, SV6916, OZ6986, NH6375, MU4370, KC1768 and GA9135.
Delayed
Kathmandu to Abu Dhabi: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L044, also listed as EY1385.
Tbilisi to Abu Dhabi: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L715, also listed as EY1397.
Passengers should check the latest arrival information before arranging airport pick-ups or onward transport.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi listed cancellations affecting flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait, as well as services to Tashkent.
Abu Dhabi to Kuwait: 3L020 — cancelled
Kuwait to Abu Dhabi: 3L021 — cancelled
Abu Dhabi to Tashkent: 3L763 — cancelled
Tashkent to Abu Dhabi: 3L764 — cancelled on October 10
Passengers should check with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi for the latest booking information and available alternatives.
Air Arabia listed additional cancellations on services linking Sharjah with Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Italy and Kazakhstan.
Sharjah to Bahrain: G9107 — cancelled
Bahrain to Sharjah: G9108 — cancelled
Sharjah to Chattogram: G9341 — cancelled
Chattogram to Sharjah: G9342 — cancelled
Sharjah to Dhaka: G9514 — cancelled
Dhaka to Sharjah: G9515 — cancelled
Sharjah to Cairo Sphinx: G9343 — cancelled on October 10
Cairo Sphinx to Sharjah: G9344 — cancelled on October 10
Sharjah to Milan Bergamo: G9793 — cancelled
Sharjah to Almaty: G9253 — cancelled
Passengers should check Air Arabia's official flight-status updates before heading to the airport and contact the airline for rebooking or refund information.
Several European airlines are preparing to restore or increase services to Dubai from late October, with Lufthansa Group carriers planning to add up to 36 weekly flights at peak operation.
The planned changes include:
Lufthansa: Dubai–Munich services from October 25, with five weekly flights; Frankfurt–Dubai services from October 26, initially four weekly and increasing to five from November 9.
SWISS: Daily Zurich–Dubai services from October 27.
Eurowings: Daily Berlin–Dubai and four-weekly Stuttgart–Dubai services from November 1; three weekly Cologne/Bonn–Dubai flights from November 3.
Austrian Airlines: Five weekly Vienna–Dubai flights from December 12.
The planned additions would expand travel options between Dubai and Europe. Passengers should check airline schedules directly, as operating dates and frequencies may change.
Several other international carriers have announced schedule changes affecting UAE travellers.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai–Manila services have resumed, with bookings available from October 5.
Wizz Air: Selected Abu Dhabi route launches have been postponed to January 10, 2027. The airline cited security guidance, longer routings linked to the continued Iraqi airspace closure and fuel costs. Flights to Jordan have also been suspended until October 25.
Singapore Airlines: Flights SQ494 from Singapore to Dubai and SQ495 from Dubai to Singapore are cancelled until December 1. Other services may also be affected.
British Airways: Dubai services are scheduled to resume on November 3. Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until winter 2027–28.
Air France: Dubai and Riyadh services remain suspended through October 24.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights have been cancelled through January 31, 2027. Affected passengers have been offered rebooking, rerouting or refunds.
Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Edelweiss: Abu Dhabi services remain suspended through October 24.
Eurowings: Abu Dhabi services are also suspended through October 24, with no specific resumption date announced.
Travellers should confirm their individual flight details with the airline before making alternative arrangements.
International travel advice continues to highlight the potential for airspace disruption and changes to commercial flight schedules.
United Kingdom: The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has removed its broader warning against all but essential travel to the UAE but continues to warn about possible flight cancellations and airspace disruption.
United States: The UAE remains at Level 3 — Reconsider Travel, with the advisory citing terrorism, armed conflict and disruption to commercial flights.
Australia: Australian travel advice recommends reconsidering the need to travel to the UAE, citing the unpredictable regional security situation and possible airspace closures.
Canada: Canada advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
Europe: The European Union Aviation Safety Agency's conflict-zone information bulletin has been extended until November 16, 2026, with warnings covering the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia: A US security alert has urged US citizens to remain vigilant because of the potential for aerial drone or missile attacks.
Travellers should consult their government's latest official advice before departure, as guidance may change.
Passengers should take the following steps before leaving for the airport:
Check flight status: Confirm the latest departure or arrival information directly with the airline.
Allow extra time: Reach the airport at least three hours before departure, or earlier if advised by the airline.
Allow four hours for flydubai departures from Dubai: Follow the airline's specific guidance for these services.
Complete online check-in: Use online check-in where available and keep booking details accessible.
Monitor airline alerts: Ensure contact details are up to date to receive notifications about delays, cancellations and gate changes.
Check onward connections: Contact the airline or travel agent if a disruption could affect connecting flights or other bookings.
Confirm airport transport: Allow additional time for road journeys and check traffic conditions before setting off.
Before you travel: Flight schedules can change at short notice. Check the latest status with your airline and the relevant airport before travelling, and confirm rebooking or refund options directly with your carrier if your service is affected.