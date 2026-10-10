United Kingdom: The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has removed its broader warning against all but essential travel to the UAE but continues to warn about possible flight cancellations and airspace disruption.

United States: The UAE remains at Level 3 — Reconsider Travel, with the advisory citing terrorism, armed conflict and disruption to commercial flights.

Australia: Australian travel advice recommends reconsidering the need to travel to the UAE, citing the unpredictable regional security situation and possible airspace closures.

Canada: Canada advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

Europe: The European Union Aviation Safety Agency's conflict-zone information bulletin has been extended until November 16, 2026, with warnings covering the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.