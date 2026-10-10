Flying to Delhi from UAE? Airport issues travel advisory amid CJP protest

Plan ahead: Delhi Airport warns of delays amid CJP protest disruptions
UAE travellers flying to Delhi on Saturday have been advised to plan their journeys carefully as heightened security and traffic restrictions disrupt movement across the Indian capital.
Delhi Airport has urged passengers travelling to and from the airport to allow extra time for their commute, with police deploying additional personnel and enforcing traffic diversions ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar.
Several metro stations have been closed, security checks have been stepped up at Delhi's borders, and train cancellations have disrupted some passengers' travel plans.
The protest has been called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Delhi Airport has advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional time to reach the airport or their destination.
“In view of the enhanced security arrangements and anticipated traffic restrictions in Delhi, passengers travelling to and from Delhi Airport are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional time for their commute,” the airport said in a statement.
Passengers have also been advised to consider alternative transport options, including taxis and city buses, to reach the airport.
UAE travellers arriving in Delhi should account for possible delays when arranging airport pick-ups, hotel transfers or onward journeys.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Several Delhi Metro stations have closed their entry and exit gates as part of the security arrangements. The Supreme Court and Mandi House stations are among those affected.
Delhi Police had proposed closures at 57 stations, while an earlier advisory referred to 45 stations being shut from 9pm on Friday until Saturday evening.
Travellers planning to use the metro after landing should check the latest service updates before setting out, particularly if their journey involves central Delhi.
Delhi Traffic Police has warned of traffic disruptions at 30 junctions and road stretches across the capital. Diversions began at 6am on Saturday, depending on the prevailing security situation.
Affected locations include:
Central Delhi: Mandi House, Jantar Mantar Road, Janpath and Sansad Marg.
Connaught Place: The outer circle, Barakhamba Road and Chemsford Road.
Major road junctions: Dhaula Kuan flyover, Lodhi Road flyover and Jhandewalan roundabout.
Other locations: Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, Windsor Palace and the area around RML Hospital.
These restrictions could affect journeys between the airport, hotels, railway stations and destinations across central Delhi.
Police have advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel and allow extra time when heading to the airport, railway stations or inter-state bus terminals.
Travel alert: For live traffic updates and alternative routes, visit the Delhi Traffic Police website or follow @dtptraffic on social media. Traffic helplines are 1095 and 011-25844444.
Several trains were cancelled on Saturday amid heightened security, forcing some passengers to change their travel plans at short notice.
Passengers reported cancellations affecting services including the Tapti Ganga Express and Kashi Vishwanath Express. Others said they struggled to find onward connections from Hazrat Nizamuddin and New Delhi railway stations.
However, some passengers reported reaching Hazrat Nizamuddin without difficulty.
UAE travellers planning to continue their journeys by train after landing should check their train's running status, confirm the departure station and allow extra time to reach it.
New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin are separate railway stations, so passengers should verify their ticket details before arranging a transfer.
Police have intensified security checks at Delhi's borders, including Ghazipur, Badarpur and the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.
Additional personnel have been deployed at sensitive locations, while drones and CCTV cameras are being used to monitor the situation. Security has also been strengthened around the residences of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.
Internet services have been suspended for 24 hours from 10pm on Friday within a 4km radius of the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing, according to the reported restrictions. Travellers in the affected area may experience connectivity disruptions.
Police have urged the public to avoid non-essential travel while the security measures remain in force.
Before leaving for the airport or travelling across Delhi:
Check your flight status with your airline.
Allow extra time for airport transfers and road journeys.
Check metro closures before planning your route.
Confirm train timings and cancellations if travelling onwards.
Monitor official traffic updates for diversions.
Keep hotel addresses, tickets and booking details accessible offline.
The key advice: Flights and ground transport are separate considerations. Even if your flight operates as scheduled, traffic restrictions and metro closures could delay your onward journey in Delhi.