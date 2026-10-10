Around 40,000 security personnel deployed amid heightened security measures
Delhi was placed on high alert on Saturday ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, with several Metro stations shut, reports of train cancellations and around 40,000 security personnel reportedly deployed amid heightened security measures.
Security was tightened across the national capital, with vehicle checks intensified at interstate borders, drones deployed for surveillance and police personnel equipped with body cameras to record any untoward incidents.
Several Metro stations, including Supreme Court and Mandi House, were closed as part of the security arrangements. Barricades were erected at key locations, while police and paramilitary personnel were deployed to prevent unauthorised people from reaching the protest site.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Anant Mittal visited the Aya Nagar border to review the arrangements. Police teams checked vehicles entering Delhi to prevent unauthorised persons from reaching New Delhi.
“Special security arrangements are in place at inter-state and inter-district borders. We are preventing unauthorised elements from entering New Delhi and conducting checks on them. Our effort is to ensure that everything remains peaceful and law and order is maintained,” Mittal told news agencies.
Security was stepped up at New Delhi Railway Station, where Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed. Drones were used to monitor sensitive areas, while security marches were conducted.
Barricades were installed at the Ghazipur and Badarpur borders, with police checking vehicles at both locations. Heavy police deployment was reported at Janpath Gol Chakkar and along roads leading towards Janpath Metro Station. Feroz Shah Road towards Mandi House was also barricaded.
In Ghaziabad, security was strengthened at Loni Gol Chakkar along the Delhi-Ghaziabad border. Delhi Police and Border Security Force personnel were deployed at several locations, while CCTV cameras were used for continuous surveillance.
Additional Central Industrial Security Force personnel were deployed outside the residence of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Security arrangements were also strengthened outside the residence of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
The protest has been called to demand the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, prompting authorities to step up security around sensitive government locations and routes leading to Jantar Mantar.
Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police imposed prohibitory orders across the district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
The restrictions prohibit gatherings of five or more people without prior permission, processions, provocative speeches and the spread of misleading information. The order took effect on Saturday morning and will remain in force until October 20.
Section 163 was also imposed in Delhi ahead of the protest.
Internet services were suspended within a 4km radius of the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing for 24 hours from 10pm on Friday.
Delhi Police identified an approximately 1.5km radius covering Jantar Mantar, Janpath, the Election Commission’s office and Delhi Police headquarters as a highly sensitive zone.
Authorities have stepped up surveillance and security deployments across the capital to maintain law and order during the demonstration.