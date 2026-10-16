CJP founder Dipke detained ahead of Delhi flag rally

Police restrictions and park closure follow protests over India’s voter-roll revision
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained from his Delhi residence on Friday, minutes before he was due to leave for a flag-waving protest rally, as authorities tightened restrictions and closed a central park ahead of the planned gathering.
It was his second detention in a week. Dipke had earlier been detained after arriving in Delhi from Mumbai for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The latest mobilisation followed action against two CJP members, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to five days in judicial custody after entering Jantar Mantar waving the national flag on October 13. Authorities had withdrawn the location’s designation as a protest site a day earlier.
Dipke had urged supporters to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place. Municipal authorities subsequently announced that the park would remain closed for two days for “administrative” reasons, AFP reported.
Thousands of security personnel were deployed in parts of the capital on Friday, with yellow metal barricades placed at key intersections.
Before Dipke’s detention, Delhi Police served him a notice asking him to comply with restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Sachin Sharma told ANI that the notice had been issued under the Delhi Police Act and that restrictions remained in force across the district.
“See, as informed, Section 163 of the BNSS is imposed in the New Delhi district, under which whatever restrictions exist, they are in place. Therefore, everyone is appealed to follow the law,” Sharma said.
He said police had explained the potential impact of the proposed gathering in Connaught Place, particularly during the festive season, and warned that violations could lead to legal action.
According to ANI, officers told Dipke that waving the national flag was not unlawful, but holding an unauthorised march and assembling a crowd would violate the restrictions. They also reminded him of requirements governing respectful treatment of the flag.
Police had said on Thursday that breaches would “attract suitable legal action”, while indicating that “selected persons” could gather at a “suitable place”, AFP reported.
The CJP campaign has emerged as a focal point for opposition anger over the revision of electoral rolls, with protesters seeking Kumar’s removal and alleging that the exercise favours Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.
The Election Commission of India has denied wrongdoing. Election authorities say the revision is intended to remove duplicate, deceased and fraudulent entries from voter lists.
Critics contend that the deletions have disenfranchised eligible voters and disproportionately affected minorities.
BJP members have long alleged that undocumented migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh have fraudulently obtained places on India’s electoral rolls.
Ahead of the planned rally, Dipke said the prospect of arrest would not deter him.
“Why are you so afraid of cockroaches?” he said on Thursday.
“I want to tell Narendra Modi that we are not afraid... if waving the Indian national flag lands you in jail, we are ready,” he said, according to AFP.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh rejected the opposition’s allegations on Friday, accusing its parties of seeking “to destroy democratic institutions and create unrest in the country”.
“Their fight is not for electoral reform... not for Gyanesh Kumar, not for the bright future of the country’s youth,” Singh said at a news conference.
“Rather, this is their conspiracy to seize power by creating anarchy in the country.”
The dispute has brought together questions about the conduct of the voter-roll revision and restrictions on public demonstrations. With Jantar Mantar’s protest designation withdrawn and gatherings around Connaught Place restricted, the CJP’s planned flag rally became the latest flashpoint between campaigners and authorities.
— With inputs from AFP and ANI