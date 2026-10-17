CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke detention ahead of Tiranga rally: Lawyer challenges police action in Delhi

“You yourself had said: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. You only said, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ to show patriotism, to be a deshbhakt. Now the youth are holding the Tiranga, and you are arresting them, putting them into jail, detaining them, slapping cases on them... What is this confusion? Please have some clarity, because you said ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’,” Raj said.