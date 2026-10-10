India’s CJP protests explained: Why leaders were detained and what happens next

CJP founder and two senior leaders detained: The group said Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after their flight from Mumbai landed in Delhi. CJP alleged that police boarded the aircraft before the passengers could disembark.

Leaders’ whereabouts initially unclear: The CJP said the three were taken to an undisclosed location and alleged they were unable to contact lawyers. These were claims made by the group.

Ajinkya Shinde takes over: The CJP confirmed that Shinde would lead the movement until the detained leaders were released. The handover had been planned in advance.

Conflicting detention figures: Delhi Police sources put the number of people detained across the capital at around 1,000. CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde separately claimed at a news conference that more than 15,000 protesters had been detained. The figures differ significantly and should not be treated as a single confirmed total.

Opposition leaders reported detained: Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among opposition figures reported detained during separate demonstrations.

Activists and other public figures held: Student activist Neha Bora and economist Jean Drèze were reported detained. The CJP also claimed that YouTuber Dhruv Rathee had been detained from his home in Gurugram.

Security measures intensified: Authorities deployed thousands of police personnel, closed 46 Metro stations, increased security at Delhi’s entry points and established temporary detention centres. Mobile internet services were also reportedly suspended around the protest area.

Clashes reported: Police reported stone-pelting near Connaught Place during efforts to disperse demonstrators. A police officer was reportedly injured, although accounts of the confrontation and its circumstances varied.