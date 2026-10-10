Delhi Police detain 500, including YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

Drones, barricades, and metro closures mark Delhi's response to CJP protest
New Delhi: Delhi Police detained around 500 people ahead of a planned protest against the Election Commission of India on Saturday. Nearly 50 people with criminal antecedents were also apprehended as part of preventive security measures, officials said.
Social media influencer Dhruv Rathee was detained at his residence in Gurugram by local police ahead of the demonstration called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar.
The protest aims to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Security has been tightened across Delhi, with police deploying additional personnel, drones, barricades and spike strips. Several metro stations have also been closed, while traffic restrictions and internet curbs are in place in parts of the capital.
Delhi Police said around 500 people arriving in groups from different locations had been detained. Nearly 50 others with criminal antecedents were apprehended to prevent possible disturbances.
The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 operational zones, each with a dedicated detention centre. Several stadiums across the capital have also been converted into temporary detention facilities.
Those detained are to be taken to six designated centres:
- Chhatrasal Stadium
- Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
- Yamuna Sports Complex
- Surajmal Stadium
- Community Centre, Daulatpur
- Community Centre, Pandrawal
Several demonstrators were detained after gathering at Jantar Mantar and Sansad Marg amid heavy security and extensive barricading.
Delhi Police denied permission for the CJP demonstration at Jantar Mantar, citing a previous breakdown of law and order in the area.
Social media influencer Dhruv Rathee was detained at his Gurugram residence on Saturday morning ahead of the planned protest in Delhi.
According to a post on the CJP's X account, around 50 police personnel in plain clothes arrived at his residence at approximately 8am and took him into custody.
Rathee had attended a protest against the revision of electoral rolls in Bengaluru on Thursday and was expected to participate in Saturday's demonstration.
The reported detention comes as police carry out vehicle checks at Delhi's borders and strengthen security at key locations.
Delhi Police has stepped up security at major intersections, transport hubs and sensitive locations.
Spike strips have been installed on roads in the Mohan Estate area to regulate vehicular movement. Police personnel from the Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Delhi Police Pink Force have been deployed at key locations.
Drones are being used to monitor crowds around central Delhi, including the roundabout near Hotel Le Méridien and New Delhi Railway Station.
Police personnel have also been equipped with body cameras to record incidents during the demonstration.
Security has been strengthened around the residences of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.
At Delhi's borders, police are checking vehicles to prevent unauthorised entry into New Delhi.
Several Delhi Metro stations have closed their entry and exit gates as part of the security arrangements.
Delhi Police had proposed closures at 57 stations and reduced train frequency at the affected locations. Earlier advisories referred to 45 stations being closed from 9pm on Friday until Saturday evening.
The Supreme Court and Mandi House metro stations are among those affected. Commuters should check official Delhi Metro updates before travelling.
Internet restrictions have also been imposed in parts of central Delhi around the Janpath-Kartavya Path area.
Separately, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, across the district from October 10 to October 20.
The order cited concerns linked to festive occasions, examinations and planned demonstrations by farmer unions and political organisations.
Delhi Airport has advised passengers travelling to and from the airport on Saturday to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time because of heightened security and expected traffic restrictions.
Passengers have been encouraged to consider alternative transport options, including taxis and city buses.
Delhi Traffic Police has announced diversions and advised commuters travelling towards railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and the airport through New Delhi and central Delhi to allow additional time.
Police have also urged the public to avoid non-essential travel. Traffic arrangements may change depending on conditions on the ground.
Passengers should check official airport, airline and traffic police updates before leaving.
The CJP has called for the demonstration to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and oppose the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
The protest comes amid an intensifying political confrontation between opposition groups and the Election Commission of India over allegations of electoral irregularities.
Delhi Police said the security measures were intended to maintain law and order and prevent disturbances during the planned demonstration.