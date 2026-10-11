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From non-violence to a police chase: Gandhi lookalike goes viral in Delhi

Viral footage shows a Gandhi lookalike running as police chase protesters in Delhi

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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A Mahatma Gandhi lookalike runs along a street in Delhi in a viral video circulating on social media amid heightened security ahead of a protest at Jantar Mantar.
A Mahatma Gandhi lookalike runs along a street in Delhi in a viral video circulating on social media amid heightened security ahead of a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Dubai: From the symbol of non-violence to an unexpected sprint, a man dressed as Mahatma Gandhi has become an unlikely talking point online after a video showed him running as police chased protesters during a demonstration in Delhi.

The footage, which circulated widely on social media on Saturday, October 10, shows the Gandhi lookalike wearing a white dhoti and round glasses and carrying a walking stick as he runs along a street in central Delhi.

Police personnel can be seen running behind him as officers attempt to detain protesters ahead of a planned demonstration by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

At one point, the man's walking stick falls to the ground, but he continues running. A voice can be heard asking, “Gandhiji, where are you running?” in a moment that has drawn attention online.

Delhi protest takes an unexpected turn

The incident was reported near Palika Bazaar in central Delhi, amid heightened security ahead of the CJP's planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

Police had deployed personnel and barricades across parts of the capital to prevent demonstrators from reaching the protest site. Several protesters were detained as authorities moved to restrict the gathering.

The CJP had urged supporters to remain peaceful and avoid forcing their way through barricades.

Gandhi's legacy meets a viral moment

Mahatma Gandhi is widely remembered for championing non-violent resistance during India's independence movement. The sight of a man dressed as the independence leader running from pursuing police has given the footage an unexpected twist.

The clip has attracted attention because of the contrast between Gandhi's historic association with non-violence and the frantic scene unfolding on a Delhi street.

The circumstances surrounding the man's identity and what happened to him after the chase were not immediately clear.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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