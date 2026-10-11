Viral footage shows a Gandhi lookalike running as police chase protesters in Delhi
Dubai: From the symbol of non-violence to an unexpected sprint, a man dressed as Mahatma Gandhi has become an unlikely talking point online after a video showed him running as police chased protesters during a demonstration in Delhi.
The footage, which circulated widely on social media on Saturday, October 10, shows the Gandhi lookalike wearing a white dhoti and round glasses and carrying a walking stick as he runs along a street in central Delhi.
Police personnel can be seen running behind him as officers attempt to detain protesters ahead of a planned demonstration by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).
At one point, the man's walking stick falls to the ground, but he continues running. A voice can be heard asking, “Gandhiji, where are you running?” in a moment that has drawn attention online.
The incident was reported near Palika Bazaar in central Delhi, amid heightened security ahead of the CJP's planned protest at Jantar Mantar.
Police had deployed personnel and barricades across parts of the capital to prevent demonstrators from reaching the protest site. Several protesters were detained as authorities moved to restrict the gathering.
The CJP had urged supporters to remain peaceful and avoid forcing their way through barricades.
Mahatma Gandhi is widely remembered for championing non-violent resistance during India's independence movement. The sight of a man dressed as the independence leader running from pursuing police has given the footage an unexpected twist.
The clip has attracted attention because of the contrast between Gandhi's historic association with non-violence and the frantic scene unfolding on a Delhi street.
The circumstances surrounding the man's identity and what happened to him after the chase were not immediately clear.