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Cockroach Janta Party leaders jailed for 5 days after flag-waving protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Protest sparks arrests amid tensions over Election Commission

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AFP
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das (L) and Ashutosh Ranka attend a press conference after their meeting with India's Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh and Health Minister JP Nadda in New Delhi on July 25, 2026, following the resignation of the country's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid an ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged NEET examination irregularities.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das (L) and Ashutosh Ranka attend a press conference after their meeting with India's Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh and Health Minister JP Nadda in New Delhi on July 25, 2026, following the resignation of the country's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid an ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged NEET examination irregularities.
AFP-ARUN SANKAR

Two top leaders of India's youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were sent to jail for five days on Wednesday for alleged trespassing, the party said.

Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das "have been sent to five days judicial custody", CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said in a social media post.

Das and Ranka were detained on Tuesday for entering Jantar Mantar, a day after Delhi Police announced that the Jantar Mantar street in the heart of the capital had been taken off the list of designated official protest sites.

A video posted online by Dipke on Tuesday showed the duo clambering over barricades at Jantar Mantar street, running into an empty space and waving the national flag -- before police chased and detained them.

Supporters of the online movement and opposition parties have taken to the streets in recent days, demanding the resignation of the head of India's election commission, accusing it of manipulating voter rolls to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party.

The Election Commission of India, which oversees the voting process in the world's most populous nation, has denied any wrongdoing.

The site has been sealed off for several days by yellow metal barricades and guarded by a heavy police presence.

Dipke on Wednesday defended Das and Ranka, saying they were being punished just for "unfurling tricolour at Jantar Mantar. 

"Show some guts, @narendramodi," he said.

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