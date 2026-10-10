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Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Pinarayi Vijayan detained at Delhi protest

Opposition leaders detained during protest against Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal being detained by Delhi Police during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi on Saturday.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal being detained by Delhi Police during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi on Saturday.
X/@ArvindKejriwal/ANI

Several opposition leaders, including former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, were detained by Delhi Police on Saturday as they tried to join a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Banerjee and five Trinamool Congress MPs, including Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, were detained from South Avenue in central Delhi. They had staged a protest at a bus stop after police prevented them from moving ahead.

Banerjee, who had a bandage over her mouth, said in a video recorded inside the police bus that the government was “misbehaving” with them. She added that the INDIA bloc would continue to fight to strengthen people’s voices.

Kejriwal alleges restrictions

Kejriwal was also detained when he tried to leave his residence to join the protest. Police had been stationed around his home since morning.

Speaking to reporters before his detention, Kejriwal alleged that police and paramilitary personnel were preventing people from leaving their homes and picking up those found on the streets.

He accused the authorities of trying to suppress the issue of alleged “vote chori” (vote theft) and said young people across the country were angry. He urged people to travel to Delhi to oppose what he described as attempts to undermine democracy.

Left leaders among those detained

Vijayan, CPI(M) MP John Brittas and party general secretary MA Baby were also detained. They were taken to a detention centre at Chhatrasal Stadium.

The protest was called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has demanded Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Earlier on Saturday, CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport while on their way to Jantar Mantar to take part in the protest.

The detentions came as opposition leaders sought to join the demonstration in the national capital over the electoral roll revision process.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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