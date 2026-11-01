Rahul Gandhi leads massive Delhi protest over 130 million voter deletions

The confrontation comes amid growing political tensions over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has resulted in more than 130 million names being removed from voter lists since last year.

New Delhi: Thousands of protesters led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi descended on New Delhi on Sunday, demanding the resignation of India's election chief over a controversial voter-list revision that opposition parties allege has removed millions of eligible voters and threatens the country's democracy.

"It's important to be here because of the way things are going. The cost of living is going up... The only option is to take to the streets peacefully."

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.