Delhi traders fear Rs100 billion losses as Rahul Gandhi refuses to postpone rally

Traders warn a million protesters could disrupt 20 markets and hit Diwali sales
Dubai: Traders in India’s capital have warned that a massive opposition rally planned for November 1 could bring business in several of Delhi’s busiest markets to a standstill, potentially causing losses of up to Rs10,000 crore (Rs100 billion) during the peak Diwali shopping season.
The warning comes as the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) renewed its appeal to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to postpone the INDIA bloc’s proposed protest at Ramlila Maidan, which organisers expect to attract around one million people.
Despite an earlier appeal, Gandhi indicated on Monday that the rally would proceed as planned, prompting fresh concern among traders, shopkeepers and sweet sellers who depend heavily on festive-season sales.
According to reports, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal has written again to Gandhi, urging him to reschedule the rally until after Diwali or move it to another venue away from major commercial centres.
A copy of the letter was also sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, requesting discussions with other opposition alliance partners.
The traders’ body warned that the rally could severely disrupt commercial activity across at least 20 major markets surrounding Ramlila Maidan.
These include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Khari Baoli, Bhagirath Palace, Chawri Bazar, Kashmere Gate, Nabi Karim and Karol Bagh.
CTI estimates that between 15,000 and 20,000 buses could arrive in Delhi carrying protesters, in addition to private vehicles belonging to political leaders and supporters.
November 1: Date of the INDIA bloc’s proposed rally at Ramlila Maidan, exactly one week before Diwali.
10 lakh: Expected protesters, according to estimates cited by traders.
15,000–20,000: Buses potentially arriving in Delhi.
Rs10,000 crore: Potential business losses claimed by the CTI.
20 major markets: Commercial areas traders fear could be affected.
2–3 days: Possible slowdown in festive business, according to a sweet shop owner.
Alternative venues: Burari Grounds and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium proposed by traders.
The resulting traffic restrictions, road closures and security barricades could prevent customers from reaching markets and force shops to remain closed, traders fear.
The association claimed that an earlier protest involving just 3,000 to 4,000 people at Jantar Mantar on October 10 caused losses of Rs3,000 crore because of restrictions across central Delhi.
It warned that a rally involving one million participants could result in losses reaching Rs10,000 crore.
The estimates are claims made by the traders’ body and have not been independently verified.
In its latest letter, CTI sought clarity over whether barricades and traffic restrictions would begin as early as October 31.
The organisation questioned whether shops would be allowed to operate normally on October 31 and November 1 and whether customers would be able to reach commercial areas.
Traders fear that even a one-day rally could affect business over several days, particularly during one of the year’s busiest shopping periods.
Speaking to IANS on Tuesday, Mukesh Gupta, president of the Bengali Market Traders Association, said repeated political demonstrations had already affected shopkeepers.
He claimed the November 1 event would be the fifth major rally in four months, adding that repeated disruptions had hurt business and livelihoods.
Gupta urged political parties to resolve their differences through discussions or hold demonstrations at locations where commercial activity would not be affected.
He appealed directly to Gandhi and Kharge to reconsider the timing.
Varjesh Aggarwal, owner of Bengali Sweet House and Pastry Shop, warned that the impact could extend beyond the day of the rally.
He said Diwali was among the most important periods for businesses, particularly sweet shops and retailers that depend on festive purchases.
According to Aggarwal, traffic congestion and the arrival of large numbers of protesters could slow business for two or three days.
He acknowledged that citizens had a democratic right to peaceful protest but argued that demonstrations should be organised without disrupting livelihoods.
Postponing the rally until after Diwali, he said, would allow the opposition to exercise its democratic rights while protecting traders and customers from unnecessary inconvenience.
Sanjeev Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders Association, also expressed disappointment that repeated appeals had failed to persuade Congress leaders to change their plans.
He said traders and their employees would bear the financial consequences if businesses were unable to operate during the crucial festive period.
The controversy intensified after Gandhi rejected the traders’ earlier request and linked the rally to the opposition’s campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
In a post on X on Monday, Gandhi said the protests could end within 30 seconds if Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Kumar from office.
Addressing Delhi’s traders, Gandhi said he understood their concerns but blamed the government for restrictions affecting the capital.
He accused the authorities of shutting Metro services, sealing roads and disrupting movement, while reiterating the opposition’s allegations concerning electoral integrity.
The Congress leader’s remarks signalled that the INDIA bloc was unwilling to abandon its planned demonstration.
The November 1 rally forms part of the opposition alliance’s campaign demanding the resignation of the chief election commissioner.
The allegations against Kumar remain political claims by the opposition.
CTI has proposed shifting the demonstration to Burari Grounds or Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium if the organisers are unwilling to postpone it.
The association argues that these locations could accommodate large gatherings while reducing the impact on Delhi’s wholesale and retail markets.
Traders have urged the opposition to consider the economic consequences of holding a major political demonstration during the festive shopping season.
With the rally approaching, businesses are seeking clarity on traffic arrangements, possible market closures and the scale of security restrictions.
For thousands of shopkeepers, the immediate concern is whether customers will be able to reach their stores during one of the most important sales periods of the year.