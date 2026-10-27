Delhi traders fear Rs100 billion losses as Rahul Gandhi refuses to postpone rally

Dubai: Traders in India’s capital have warned that a massive opposition rally planned for November 1 could bring business in several of Delhi’s busiest markets to a standstill, potentially causing losses of up to Rs10,000 crore (Rs100 billion) during the peak Diwali shopping season.

The warning comes as the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) renewed its appeal to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to postpone the INDIA bloc’s proposed protest at Ramlila Maidan, which organisers expect to attract around one million people.

According to reports, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal has written again to Gandhi, urging him to reschedule the rally until after Diwali or move it to another venue away from major commercial centres.

The organisation questioned whether shops would be allowed to operate normally on October 31 and November 1 and whether customers would be able to reach commercial areas.

Postponing the rally until after Diwali, he said, would allow the opposition to exercise its democratic rights while protecting traders and customers from unnecessary inconvenience.

For thousands of shopkeepers, the immediate concern is whether customers will be able to reach their stores during one of the most important sales periods of the year.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.