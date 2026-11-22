Police suspect the boy died by suicide after being scolded over low examination marks
An 11-year-old Class 6 student was found dead at his home in Kerala’s Kollam district on Friday evening, with police suspecting that he died by suicide after being reprimanded over his examination marks.
According to Manorama News, an officer at Pooyappally police station said the incident took place at around 6pm on Friday. The boy had reportedly received low marks in his examinations and had signed his progress card himself.
His teacher noticed this and informed his parents, who reportedly scolded him over his marks, the officer said.
Police said the boy was later found dead in his room. Officers reached the house after receiving information about the incident.
Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The officer also said a similar incident had occurred in the same locality a few months earlier, when a girl died by suicide.
Following an autopsy, police handed over the boy's body to his family. His cremation was conducted later in the day.
The incident has renewed concerns about the pressure children can face over academic performance.