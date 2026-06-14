Argument with 17-year-old girlfriend precedes man’s suspected suicide
A young man who had recently returned from the Gulf was found hanging from the ceiling at his girlfriend’s rented house in Perumanna, Kozhikode. The deceased, identified as Shawad Anwar (26), a resident of Kozhikode, was discovered on Friday morning.
According to Manorama News, police said preliminary findings indicate no foul play in the incident.
Investigators said a strained relationship and a recent argument with his 17-year-old girlfriend may have preceded the incident.
Reports, including Kerala Kaumudi, said the couple had been staying at a rented house in Kollakkamparamba, Perumanna, where the girl and her family had lived for four months after moving from Alappuzha.
Police said the 17-year-old girl, her mother, and brother were residing in the house, and the girl was alone at the time of the incident.
Local sources told Manorama News that a sudden quarrel is believed to have triggered the incident.
Statements recorded from the teenager suggest the couple had been facing ongoing issues, with the girl reportedly trying to distance herself, leading to repeated tension.
Officials said the man was found after an argument while the two were alone in the house.
Investigators added there is no indication of third-party involvement so far, with early findings pointing to emotional distress linked to the strained relationship.
Family friends said he had been under stress following his father’s death six months ago. He had recently returned from the Gulf and was working as a delivery worker while supporting his family.
They added the family had faced financial difficulties and recently shifted homes, even as discussions about a possible future marriage between the couple were reportedly underway.