‘Ramayana’ has earned Rs15.47 billion worldwide, drawing tourists to Kerala’s Jatayu site
Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the giant Jatayu sculpture at Jatayu Earth Centre in Kerala’s Kollam district, following a surge in tourist interest after the release of the Bollywood film Ramayana, Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi has said.
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will inspect the destination before the Prime Minister’s visit. Gopi said Shekhawat would return to New Delhi and brief Modi on the site and its tourism potential. The date of the Prime Minister’s visit has not yet been announced.
The renewed attention comes as Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, continues its strong worldwide box-office run. The film had earned approximately Rs 15.47 billion worldwide by November 19, according to reported box-office figures.
Located at Chadayamangalam in Kollam district, Jatayu Earth Centre has reportedly seen daily visitor numbers rise from its usual average of around 2,500 to nearly 7,000 following the film’s release.
The main attraction is a monumental sculpture of Jatayu, the mythical bird from the Ramayana who fought Ravana while he was abducting Sita. According to the epic, Jatayu was overpowered after attempting to rescue her and fell to the ground with his wings severed.
Designed by filmmaker and sculptor Rajiv Anchal, the sculpture measures approximately 200 feet long, 150 feet wide and 70 feet high. It is described as the world’s largest bird sculpture and stands on a rocky hill about 1,000 feet above sea level.
Spread across 65 acres, Jatayu Earth Centre is an eco-tourism destination combining mythology, nature and adventure activities. Visitors can reach the hilltop by cable car or take a walking route. The centre also offers activities such as trekking, rock climbing and ziplining.
The project was conceptualized, designed and developed by Anchal, with the sculpture depicting Jatayu after his legendary battle with Ravana.
The film’s portrayal of the episode has brought renewed national attention to the landmark, while the proposed visits by Shekhawat and Modi are expected to further highlight Kerala’s tourism potential.