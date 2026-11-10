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Ramayana fever: Kerala's giant Jatayu sculpture brings mythology to life

Experience Ramayana's legacy at Kerala's iconic Jatayu monument

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Jatayu Earth's Center in Chadayamangalam, Kerala, is home to the world's largest bird sculpture, inspired by the mythical bird's heroic attempt to rescue Sita from Ravana in the Ramayana.
Jatayu Earth's Center in Chadayamangalam, Kerala, is home to the world's largest bird sculpture, inspired by the mythical bird's heroic attempt to rescue Sita from Ravana in the Ramayana.
X/Kerala Tourism

Dubai: The world of the Ramayana is attracting renewed attention following the release of Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious big-screen adaptation, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. While the film brings the ancient Indian epic to life on screen, a remarkable destination in Kerala offers visitors a chance to experience one of its most memorable stories through a monumental work of art.

Jatayu Earth's Centre in Chadayamangalam, in Kerala's Kollam district, is home to the world's largest bird sculpture, a spectacular tribute to Jatayu, the mythical bird who fought Ravana while attempting to rescue Sita.

The attraction has been drawing increased visitor interest following the release of Ramayana: Part One, according to local media reports. The film, which opened in cinemas on November 5, has brought several characters from the epic back into the spotlight, including Jatayu, portrayed by veteran actor Anupam Kher.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Its large-scale production and visual presentation revisit the legendary tale for a new generation of cinema audiences.

The legendary story of Jatayu

In the Ramayana, Jatayu is a divine bird who witnesses Ravana abducting Sita and carrying her away to Lanka. Determined to save her, Jatayu confronts the demon king and fights bravely.

However, Ravana strikes the bird with his sword and cuts off his wings. Gravely wounded, Jatayu falls to the ground. When Lord Rama and Lakshmana arrive in search of Sita, the dying bird tells them about the abduction and the direction Ravana took her.

His sacrifice becomes an important moment in the epic, helping Rama continue his search for Sita.

This act of courage and devotion is what Jatayu Earth's Centre seeks to commemorate.

A giant tribute to a mythical hero

Spread across a scenic rocky landscape, the centrepiece of the attraction is an enormous sculpture measuring 200 feet long, 150 feet wide, and 70 feet high. Perched on a hill approximately 1,000 feet above sea level, the structure offers a striking sight against Kerala's natural surroundings.

Malayalam filmmaker and sculptor Rajiv Anchal conceptualised and created the monumental sculpture. The project took nearly 10 years to complete.

More than an artistic recreation of a mythological character, the monument carries a message of women's safety and honour. It commemorates Jatayu's attempt to protect Sita and his ultimate sacrifice.

The sculpture depicts the wounded bird lying on the rocky terrain after his battle with Ravana, capturing the pain and bravery of the legendary episode.

What visitors can experience

Jatayu Earth's Centre spans about 65 acres and blends mythology, nature, adventure, and tourism.

One highlight is the journey to the hilltop, where visitors can take a Swiss-made cable car for panoramic views of the surrounding hills and valleys. Those who prefer a more active experience can take a walkway featuring 826 steps through the rocky terrain.

The hilltop also lets visitors explore the sculpture up close and enjoy views of the picturesque landscape.

The destination includes a Rama temple, while a footprint believed to belong to Lord Rama is among the mythological features associated with the site. A small water body near the sculpture is also linked to the legend of Jatayu, with local mythology suggesting that the wounded bird drank from it while waiting for Rama.

The wider destination has been developed as an adventure tourism hub, with activities such as ziplining, rock climbing, rappelling, valley crossing and paintball among the experiences promoted at the centre. Visitors should check which activities are operating before planning their visit, as some facilities are undergoing maintenance.

The centre also plans to add more visitor experiences, including healing facilities and interpretation spaces dedicated to the legend.

Located in Chodyamangalam, around 50km from Thiruvananthapuram, Jatayu Earth's Centre offers a fascinating combination of mythology, art and Kerala's natural beauty.

As Ramayana introduces the epic to audiences through a new cinematic interpretation, the giant Jatayu sculpture offers another way to connect with its timeless stories — taking visitors from the world of cinema to a landmark inspired by one of India's most celebrated mythological heroes.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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