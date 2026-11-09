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Ramayana's missing Sita-Lakshman scene goes viral as film nears Rs5 billion worldwide

Fans question missing action scene as Ramayana breaks Diwali box-office records

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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A scene featuring Sita (Sai Pallavi) and Lakshman (Ravi Dubey) alongside an action sequence involving mysterious creatures, and Ranbir Kapoor as Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The reportedly missing sequence has sparked discussion among fans online.
A scene featuring Sita (Sai Pallavi) and Lakshman (Ravi Dubey) alongside an action sequence involving mysterious creatures, and Ranbir Kapoor as Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The reportedly missing sequence has sparked discussion among fans online.

Dubai: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is making headlines both at the global box office and on social media, with the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer approaching the Rs5 billion worldwide milestone while an action sequence featuring Sita and Lakshman, reportedly missing from the Indian version, sparks debate among viewers.

According to box-office tracker Sacnilk, the film collected an estimated Rs499.20 crore (Rs4.992 billion) worldwide in its first four days, including Rs285.20 crore in gross collections from India and Rs214 crore overseas.

The film's India net collection stood at Rs238.85 crore by Sunday, November 8. Its Diwali-day performance was particularly impressive, with the film earning Rs56.15 crore net on Sunday. This surpassed the previous Diwali-day record held by Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which collected Rs44.50 crore in 2023.

However, it is not just the box-office numbers that have put the film in the spotlight.

A previously unseen action sequence featuring Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman has surfaced online, reportedly from an international Hindi version of the film. Viewers in India have questioned why the scene was absent from the domestic theatrical release.

In the sequence, Sita and an injured Lakshman are chased through a forest by three wolf-like creatures during their exile. They take shelter in a cave behind a waterfall, where Sita picks up a weapon to defend herself while Lakshman prepares to fight despite his injuries.

Just as the creatures attack, three arrows strike them. The scene then reveals Ranbir Kapoor's Rama arriving to rescue the pair.

The footage has prompted discussions on social media, with viewers praising Sita's fighting spirit and questioning the decision to leave the sequence out of the Indian theatrical version.

The makers have yet to issue an official explanation for the scene's absence or confirm whether they will restore it in subsequent releases.

The film also stars Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, with a supporting cast that includes Arun Govil and Lara Dutta.

While the film's worldwide collections continue to climb, the missing sequence has added another talking point to its theatrical run.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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