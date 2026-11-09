Fans question missing action scene as Ramayana breaks Diwali box-office records
Dubai: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is making headlines both at the global box office and on social media, with the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer approaching the Rs5 billion worldwide milestone while an action sequence featuring Sita and Lakshman, reportedly missing from the Indian version, sparks debate among viewers.
According to box-office tracker Sacnilk, the film collected an estimated Rs499.20 crore (Rs4.992 billion) worldwide in its first four days, including Rs285.20 crore in gross collections from India and Rs214 crore overseas.
The film's India net collection stood at Rs238.85 crore by Sunday, November 8. Its Diwali-day performance was particularly impressive, with the film earning Rs56.15 crore net on Sunday. This surpassed the previous Diwali-day record held by Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which collected Rs44.50 crore in 2023.
However, it is not just the box-office numbers that have put the film in the spotlight.
A previously unseen action sequence featuring Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman has surfaced online, reportedly from an international Hindi version of the film. Viewers in India have questioned why the scene was absent from the domestic theatrical release.
In the sequence, Sita and an injured Lakshman are chased through a forest by three wolf-like creatures during their exile. They take shelter in a cave behind a waterfall, where Sita picks up a weapon to defend herself while Lakshman prepares to fight despite his injuries.
Just as the creatures attack, three arrows strike them. The scene then reveals Ranbir Kapoor's Rama arriving to rescue the pair.
The footage has prompted discussions on social media, with viewers praising Sita's fighting spirit and questioning the decision to leave the sequence out of the Indian theatrical version.
The makers have yet to issue an official explanation for the scene's absence or confirm whether they will restore it in subsequent releases.
The film also stars Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, with a supporting cast that includes Arun Govil and Lara Dutta.
While the film's worldwide collections continue to climb, the missing sequence has added another talking point to its theatrical run.