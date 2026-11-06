Ramayana box office: Ranbir Kapoor's epic opens to Rs 1.27 billion worldwide, trails Adipurush

IGN found the film’s portrayal of Rama too dull to invest in. Film Information felt the screenplay was scattered at times, with some scenes rushed and others losing momentum, but praised Ranbir Kapoor’s performance and the film’s visual effects, calling them unlike anything previously seen in Hindi cinema. Early reactions from the Los Angeles premiere were similarly divided, with praise for the VFX and Yash’s Ravana and criticism of the storytelling, action and music.