What to watch in UAE cinemas and streaming this weekend: Ramayana, Stray Kids live and a royal K-Drama

It’s been called the most expensive K-drama Disney has ever made, and it looks the part. Shin Min-a plays Empress Navier, with Joo Ji-hoon as Emperor Sovieshu, Lee Jong-suk as Crown Prince Heinrey and Lee Se-young as Rashta. When Sovieshu suddenly demands a divorce, Navier turns the empire upside down by asking for permission to marry Heinrey. It’s adapted from a webtoon with nearly three billion views, and new episodes arrive every Wednesday, with the finale on 25 November. Start now and you’ll be caught up in time.