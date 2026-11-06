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What to watch in UAE cinemas and streaming this weekend: Ramayana, Stray Kids live and a royal K-Drama

There's a lot to choose from this weekend, so here's what's worth your time

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, in a still from Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic film ‘Ramayana’.
Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, in a still from Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic film ‘Ramayana’.

This weekend, your screen time is sorted. In cinemas, Ramayana brings India’s greatest epic to life with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in a three-and-a-half-hour clash of deities and kings. On Saturday, Stray Kids take over the big screen live from Tokyo Dome. If you’d rather stay in, Awkwafina learns to cook (finally) on Apple TV, Netflix’s Minimum Wage serves pizza-shop chaos in bite-sized episodes, The Gilded Age returns with fresh scandal on OSN+, and Disney+ delivers royal heartbreak in The Remarried Empress.

IN CINEMAS

Ramayana: Part One

India’s biggest story gets the big-screen treatment it deserves. Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, a prince bound by duty and sacrifice. Yash is Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance and powerful enough to shatter the cosmos. Sai Pallavi plays Sita, the heart the war turns on. It runs three and a half hours, so book the recliner, get the large popcorn and plan the evening around it. Out now.

Stray Kids World Tour

STAY, this one’s for you. For the first time, Stray Kids are beaming a show from their <RUN IT> tour live from Tokyo Dome into cinemas around the world. All eight members are there: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. Expect explosive choreography, powerhouse vocals, lasers and traditional Korean performance touches, opening with “Hall of Fame.” Don’t plan on staying seated. Bring your lightstick and your voice, and treat it like a concert with better legroom.

ON STREAMING

Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook (Apple TV)

Awkwafina’s family ran Lum’s, the Cantonese restaurant in Flushing, New York, and in this eight-episode series she sets out to revive it, despite having little cooking experience. By her own admission, she can’t cook at all. Acclaimed chefs, celebrated restaurateurs and her own family help her build her kitchen skills from scratch. It’s funny and heartfelt, and you’ll come away very hungry. It premieres globally on 6 November.

Minimum Wage (Netflix)

This is perfect if you’re short on time. It’s set in a chaotic local pizza shop, where teenage employees battle power-tripping managers, unhinged rushes and service-industry burnout. Each episode runs about 12 and a half minutes, so “just one more” is easy to keep saying. It’s based on the viral short series American High Shorts. If you’ve ever worked a Friday-night shift, you’ll recognise every bit of it.

The Gilded Age, Season 4 (OSN+)

The corsets are back, and so are the claws. Bertha Russell changed Society, but it cost her. Now her family must face the consequences while Agnes van Rhijn spots a chance to win back her position. George and Bertha’s marriage reaches a breaking point, and the cast describe this season as “ruthless” and “juicy.” Season 4 has eight episodes, so your Sunday nights are now spoken for.

The Remarried Empress (Disney+)

It’s been called the most expensive K-drama Disney has ever made, and it looks the part. Shin Min-a plays Empress Navier, with Joo Ji-hoon as Emperor Sovieshu, Lee Jong-suk as Crown Prince Heinrey and Lee Se-young as Rashta. When Sovieshu suddenly demands a divorce, Navier turns the empire upside down by asking for permission to marry Heinrey. It’s adapted from a webtoon with nearly three billion views, and new episodes arrive every Wednesday, with the finale on 25 November. Start now and you’ll be caught up in time.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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