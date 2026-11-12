Ramayana Part 1 closes in on Rs 10 billion despite midweek slowdown

One week was all it took. Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1 closed its seventh day in cinemas with Rs 511.10 crore net in India, becoming one of only a handful of films ever to clear the Rs 500 crore threshold, and the second-quickest to do it. Add overseas earnings and the film’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 934.55 crore, leaving it roughly Rs 65 crore short of the four-figure milestone.