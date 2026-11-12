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Ramayana Part 1 closes in on Rs 10 billion despite midweek slowdown

The film, made on Rs 40 billion budget, has already crossed over Rs 5 billion in India

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Ramayana released on November 5.
Ramayana released on November 5.

One week was all it took. Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1 closed its seventh day in cinemas with Rs 511.10 crore net in India, becoming one of only a handful of films ever to clear the Rs 500 crore threshold, and the second-quickest to do it. Add overseas earnings and the film’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 934.55 crore, leaving it roughly Rs 65 crore short of the four-figure milestone.

A narrow race at the top

Only Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge got there faster, reaching Rs 545.04 crore net in six days. Ramayana beat Pushpa 2: The Rule, which needed 11 days to cross the line with Rs 552.10 crore. The rest of the field took far longer. Dhurandhar needed 16 days (Rs 517.25 crore) and Jawan 18 (Rs 505.94 crore). Stree 2, Chhaava and Gadar 2 each took more than three weeks. Pathaan, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Animal needed between 28 and 39 days.

In cumulative terms, though, Ramayana still trails both Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2 on their milestone-day totals.

Midweek dip, but crowds hold

Wednesday brought the film’s first significant slowdown. It earned Rs 70.65 crore net across 24,239 shows, a 24.9% fall from the previous day’s Rs 94.10 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Average occupancy held at a healthy 43.4%.

The Hindi version did most of the work, bringing in Rs 58 crore from 19,715 shows at 43.3% occupancy. The southern dubs were smaller in scale but often busier per screening:

  • Kannada: Rs 4.50 crore, 922 shows, 47.4% occupancy

  • Malayalam: Rs 2.75 crore, 68% occupancy, the strongest of any version

  • Telugu: Rs 2.75 crore, 25.5% occupancy

  • Tamil: Rs 2.65 crore, 885 shows, 55.4% occupancy

Hindi carries the load

Across the full week, the Hindi version has contributed Rs 394 crore, about 77.1% of the domestic net. The four regional versions together account for Rs 117.10 crore, or 22.9%. Kannada leads that group with Rs 45.70 crore, followed by Telugu (Rs 35.75 crore), Tamil (Rs 20 crore) and Malayalam (Rs 15.65 crore).

Gross domestic takings have reached Rs 611.05 crore. Overseas markets added Rs 25 crore on Day 7, lifting the international gross to Rs 323.50 crore.

Where it goes from here

With a reported Rs 4,000 crore budget, Ramayana needs a long run. It is already the third-highest-grossing Indian release of 2026 worldwide. The year’s benchmark remains Dhurandhar: The Revenge at Rs 1,852 crore.

Several factors could help close that gap. Ramayana carries a U certificate, opening it to family audiences. It is also being rolled out by Sony Pictures across more than 100 countries and about 50,000 screens. Dhurandhar 2, by contrast, was banned in Gulf markets, which cut it off from one of Indian cinema’s most reliable overseas territories.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. Part 1 follows Rama from childhood through exile to Sita’s abduction. A second instalment is planned for 2028.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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