Ramayana box office: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s film roars past Rs 8 billion worldwide

Audiences who leave the theatre wanting the war with Ravana will have to wait. Malhotra has confirmed that Part Two will now arrive at Diwali 2028 instead of the original 2027 target, and the new window is shown in Part One’s closing credits, though an exact date has not been set. The sequel will center on Rama’s battle with Ravana, and the delay is meant to give the makers room to deliver it at full scale. A mid-credit scene teasing Sunny Deol’s Hanuman sets up the anticipation.