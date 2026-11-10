India’s Oscar entry does not stop other films from seeking Academy consideration
Dubai: Ramayana enters Oscars race as makers submit Ranbir Kapoor film for 99th Academy Awards
According to NDTV, the makers of Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious Indian epic have submitted it for consideration, opening another possible route to Oscar recognition for Indian cinema.
The Oscar race could include an Indian epic, with the makers of Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, submitting the film for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards.
According to an exclusive report by NDTV, the film's makers have submitted it to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for consideration, even as Marathi film Gondhal has been selected as India's official entry in the International Feature Film category.
However, India's official selection does not prevent other Indian productions from entering the Oscars race independently. Films that satisfy the Academy's eligibility requirements can submit themselves for consideration in the relevant categories.
For most general categories, including Best Picture, an independent feature must meet the Academy's qualifying theatrical release requirements. These include a commercial screening run of at least seven consecutive days in a qualifying US metropolitan area, with the required daily screenings.
Qualifying locations include Los Angeles County, New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta. Filmmakers or distributors must also complete the Academy's submission process, including the required documentation and film credits.
The International Feature Film category traditionally follows a separate selection process, with each country permitted to submit one official entry through a recognised selection committee.
However, the Academy has introduced an additional pathway for international films. Productions winning certain qualifying awards at designated international film festivals can become eligible for consideration without going through their country's official selection process.
This has created further opportunities for Indian cinema. While Gondhal represents India's official submission, Naga-language film Angh has also become eligible for consideration in the International Feature Film category after winning the Platform Award at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.
The Oscar development comes as Ramayana: Part 1 continues its impressive theatrical run. Released on November 5, the film has collected more than Rs 403.95 crore in India and approximately Rs 673.90 crore worldwide as of Day 6.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the ambitious mythological epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.
With its reported submission to the Academy, Ramayana is now seeking recognition on an international platform, beyond its growing box-office success.