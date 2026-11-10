Mukesh Khanna rejects Sai Pallavi’s sword-wielding Sita, tells Ramayana makers: ‘You should feel ashamed'

“What shocked me was that I saw a post where the producer justified the scene and said that the scene was not taken from Valmiki’s Ramayana, but from another book called Adbhuth Ramayana. There was only one original Ramayana, which was written by Valmiki; whatever is written in it, you cannot go two steps ahead of it. People have written different versions of the Ramayana only for entertainment, not to make a film on it,” he said.