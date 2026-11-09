Godzilla Minus Zero beats Ramayana at global box office: Japanese hit nears Rs 6 billion

A giant lizard made for under Rs 180 crore is beating one of the most expensive films India has produced. Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus Zero has collected about $63 million (roughly Rs 592.91 crore) worldwide so far. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 stands at Rs 507.20 crore (about $54 million). The Japanese film has done this without opening in India or several other markets.