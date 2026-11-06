Rakul Preet Singh shares BTS photos from Ramayana sets, reveals Surpanakha prep: 'Proud as an Indian'

Popular retellings have mostly cast Surpanakha as the villain whose actions started the epic’s central conflict, which has made her one of the Ramayana’s most misunderstood figures. Rakul has argued for a different reading for a while now. In an interview with news agency PTI before the release, she described the character as “a very misunderstood and layered character,” noting that it is her actions that eventually set off the war at the heart of the epic. She added that playing someone with so many different shades had been one of the most interesting parts of the role.