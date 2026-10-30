Rakul Preet Singh on playing Surpanakha in Ramayana: 'A very misunderstood and layered character'

She had touched on the same idea earlier on X, where she reshared a letter from a fan along with a personal note. Thanking the writer, Rakul said it was Surpanakha’s complexity that made her accept the role, and that popular memory tends to reduce the character to a single episode when her story runs much deeper. “As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting,” she wrote, signing off with a hope that audiences would meet the character with an open mind when the film opens.