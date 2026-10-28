Ramayana first reviews: Ranbir Kapoor moves audiences to tears at LA premiere

The most vivid reaction compared the film to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001). This viewer said he had not felt this way since Peter Jackson’s first instalment, and said there was “nothing like Ramayana” in cinema, for better or worse. He said he went in wanting a story that would teach him something, since people kept telling him how much the epic means to Indian culture. The cliffhanger ending made him shout “No!” when the screen went black. He chose the original Hindi cut, which runs more than three hours, over the English dub, which he said is about 30 minutes shorter. “I felt like I had just left a fairy tale,” he said.