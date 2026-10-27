Rahman said this is not the first time audiences have measured him against his past. A decade into his career, he recalled, fans were already asking him to recreate his early sound. He said he refuses to coast on hits like Rockstar or Slumdog Millionaire. “You can’t stagnate yourself — you have to be like a flowing river. Now Ramayana has come, and these songs are in five different languages. It’s an epic story almost every Indian knows. It’s such a great honour to do those songs and be part of that celebration with India and the world,” he said.