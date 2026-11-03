AR Rahman's song for the Ram-Sita wedding has drawn comparisons to Kun Faya Kun online
Dubai: Singer Armaan Malik has responded to the criticism surrounding Mangal Rang, a song from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. He said the music team's only aim was to reflect the devotion and love of the story.
The song, which depicts the wedding of Lord Rama and Sita, has sparked debate online since its release on October 25.
Composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Kumar Vishwas, the Hindi version of Mangal Rang is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.
Some listeners questioned whether the song's perceived Sufi and qawwali influences suited a film based on the Hindu epic. Others compared it to Rahman's earlier hit Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar, while some defended his freedom to experiment with different musical traditions.
Armaan sang the Kannada version of the song, titled Mangala Sangama, with Bela Shende.
"The entire music team was completely united in one single goal – ensure the sonic experience reflected the pure love and divinity portrayed onscreen by Ranbir (Kapoor) and Sai Pallavi," he told News18.
"How a listener interprets the music is always going to be subjective and that's the nature of art. But as an artist, my only focus was the deep devotion of the moment and ensuring we delivered that with the utmost respect."
For Armaan, the song is also a long-held wish come true. He has spoken in the past about wanting to sing for Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan.
"It's a huge personal milestone. We all grow up watching certain icons define cinematic romance and emotion, and Ranbir has undoubtedly been that figure for my generation," he said. "What makes this even more special is the journey behind it."
He described singing for Ranbir as a full-circle moment, as he began his career as a teenager in the 2011 film Chillar Party. He also said he hopes to sing a romantic song for Shah Rukh Khan one day.
Mangal Rang has been released in five languages, each with different singers:
Abhay Jodhpurkar and Saindhavi sing the Tamil version.
Raghav Kaushik and Vaishali Samant sing the Telugu version.
Naresh Iyer and Amritha Rajan sing the Malayalam version.
Rahman has also addressed the reaction to the film's music. He told Hindustan Times that he focuses on the creative process rather than monitoring online feedback.
Speaking to The Indian Express, he said he holds his own work to a high standard. "I am my first critic. It is not that I just love everything I do," he said. "We don't decide something in a day. We live with it for months sometimes."
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Rahman composed the music with Hans Zimmer.
The film has crossed Rs100 crore (about Dh38.7 million) in worldwide advance bookings, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. More than Rs40 crore of that came from overseas.
It's the first of two films, with Part Two due around Diwali 2027.
Ramayana: Part One is in UAE cinemas from Thursday, November 5