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Ranbir Kapoor draws Elon Musk comparison with Ramayana’s 5,000-year-old flying cars

Mythology meets technology: Ranbir compares Ramayana's vimana to Tesla's Roadster

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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From the mythical Pushpak Vimana of the Ramayana, depicted by Ranbir Kapoor, to Elon Musk’s futuristic flying car vision, a fascinating blend of ancient Indian imagination and modern technology takes flight.
From the mythical Pushpak Vimana of the Ramayana, depicted by Ranbir Kapoor, to Elon Musk’s futuristic flying car vision, a fascinating blend of ancient Indian imagination and modern technology takes flight.

Dubai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has sparked an interesting conversation about ancient Indian mythology and modern technology after comparing the mythical Pushpaka Vimana from the Ramayana to Elon Musk’s vision of futuristic flying vehicles.

While promoting his upcoming film Ramayana, in which he plays Lord Rama, Ranbir suggested that India imagined the concept of flying cars thousands of years ago.

“Elon Musk recently invented a flying car. I think India did it 5,000 years ago,” the actor said during an interview with Star Talks.

Ranbir was joined by co-stars Yash, Ravie Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh, along with director Nitesh Tiwari, to discuss the ambitious cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic.

The conversation turned to the extraordinary weapons, vehicles and mythical creations described in ancient Indian texts. Ranbir brought up the Pushpaka Vimana, traditionally described in the Ramayana as a magnificent flying vehicle that could carry passengers through the skies.

What is Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster?

Ranbir's remark comes amid renewed attention surrounding Tesla's next-generation Roadster.

The long-awaited electric sports car was showcased during a demonstration at SpaceX's rocket development and testing facility in Texas on October 15. The vehicle performed a series of unusual stunts, including driving upside down along a curved ramp, flipping and briefly appearing airborne before landing.

After the demonstration, Musk reportedly said, "Well, it worked."

However, the Roadster is not a commercially available flying car. Tesla has yet to begin production of the next-generation model, and Musk said production is expected in 2028.

The story behind the Pushpaka Vimana

According to Hindu mythology, the celestial architect Vishwakarma created the Pushpaka Vimana for Lord Brahma, who later gifted it to Kubera, the god of wealth. Ravana subsequently took possession of the magnificent flying vehicle after defeating Kubera.

Described as a self-moving aerial vehicle, the Pushpaka Vimana could travel through the skies and accommodate passengers as needed.

Ranbir's comparison has brought renewed attention to this fascinating element of the Ramayana, linking ancient mythology with contemporary technological imagination.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh also feature in pivotal roles.

The much-anticipated film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 5, 2026, coinciding with Diwali.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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