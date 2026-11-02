Mythology meets technology: Ranbir compares Ramayana's vimana to Tesla's Roadster
Dubai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has sparked an interesting conversation about ancient Indian mythology and modern technology after comparing the mythical Pushpaka Vimana from the Ramayana to Elon Musk’s vision of futuristic flying vehicles.
While promoting his upcoming film Ramayana, in which he plays Lord Rama, Ranbir suggested that India imagined the concept of flying cars thousands of years ago.
“Elon Musk recently invented a flying car. I think India did it 5,000 years ago,” the actor said during an interview with Star Talks.
Ranbir was joined by co-stars Yash, Ravie Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh, along with director Nitesh Tiwari, to discuss the ambitious cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic.
The conversation turned to the extraordinary weapons, vehicles and mythical creations described in ancient Indian texts. Ranbir brought up the Pushpaka Vimana, traditionally described in the Ramayana as a magnificent flying vehicle that could carry passengers through the skies.
Ranbir's remark comes amid renewed attention surrounding Tesla's next-generation Roadster.
The long-awaited electric sports car was showcased during a demonstration at SpaceX's rocket development and testing facility in Texas on October 15. The vehicle performed a series of unusual stunts, including driving upside down along a curved ramp, flipping and briefly appearing airborne before landing.
After the demonstration, Musk reportedly said, "Well, it worked."
However, the Roadster is not a commercially available flying car. Tesla has yet to begin production of the next-generation model, and Musk said production is expected in 2028.
According to Hindu mythology, the celestial architect Vishwakarma created the Pushpaka Vimana for Lord Brahma, who later gifted it to Kubera, the god of wealth. Ravana subsequently took possession of the magnificent flying vehicle after defeating Kubera.
Described as a self-moving aerial vehicle, the Pushpaka Vimana could travel through the skies and accommodate passengers as needed.
Ranbir's comparison has brought renewed attention to this fascinating element of the Ramayana, linking ancient mythology with contemporary technological imagination.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh also feature in pivotal roles.
The much-anticipated film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 5, 2026, coinciding with Diwali.