Ramayana's music: AR Rahman shares insights on his creative journey and sacrifices
Dubai: AR Rahman has revealed that he turned down 10-12 film projects, including offers from several prominent filmmakers, to concentrate on the music of Ramayana, describing the experience as one of the most rewarding creative commitments of his career.
The Oscar-winning composer said he spent three years working on the soundtrack of director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic alongside renowned Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer.
Speaking at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Rahman opened up about the extensive creative process behind the music, revealing that some compositions went through numerous revisions before the team settled on their final versions.
"We've been doing 'Ramayana' music for three years, the themes and everything. And some of them have, like, 12-13 versions. The Ravana Tandav actually had 12-13 versions, and then we finally found a version which everybody liked," he said.
Rahman also explained how working on the project required him to step away from other film commitments to remain creatively immersed in the epic.
"Because of Ramayana, I left almost 10-12 movies, just to be in the zone. Many, many important big filmmakers I left. And I'm proud of it," he said.
The composer added that he prefers accepting projects that genuinely interest him and stimulate his artistic instincts, rather than taking on work simply because it is offered.
He said the experience was particularly fulfilling because the project inspired his entire team and allowed them to invest themselves in the creative process.
Despite the anticipation surrounding the collaboration between Rahman and Zimmer, the film's soundtrack has generated mixed reactions among listeners.
The track Ravana Tandav became a talking point on social media, with some listeners questioning whether its musical treatment captured the intensity they expected for Ravana's character.
Meanwhile, Mangal Rang, featuring singers Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, also attracted discussion over its musical influences.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation mounted on a reported budget of Rs40 billion.
The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
The first instalment has reportedly collected more than Rs9.2 billion net in India, while its worldwide gross has crossed Rs16.93 billion, according to the figures provided.
The second instalment is expected to continue the epic's story, with the production drawing on an international creative team and large-scale visual effects.