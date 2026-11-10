‘Deeply upset’: Nitish Bharadwaj takes back Oscar praise for Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana over Yash’s Ravana

Visual spectacle fails to capture Ramayana's philosophical depth, says Bharadwaj
Dubai: Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for playing Lord Krishna in the iconic television series Mahabharat, has withdrawn his earlier praise for Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, saying he is deeply disappointed with the film's portrayal of the epic.
Bharadwaj, who also played Lord Rama in BR Chopra's 2001 television series Ramayan, had previously praised director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation and even predicted an Oscar win for the film. However, after watching it, the actor has sharply criticized the makers, particularly their interpretation of Ravana, played by Yash.
In a strongly worded Instagram post on Tuesday, Bharadwaj said the film's narrative altered the Hindu epic's moral and spiritual foundations. He also questioned whether the production deserved to represent Indian cinema on the international stage.
Explaining his objections, Bharadwaj said the Ramayana was much more than a story, describing it as an essential part of India's civilizational and spiritual identity.
He took issue with the film's portrayal of Ravana as a liberal and socially just ruler, arguing that such an interpretation changes the moral framework of the original epic.
The actor also said the film placed greater emphasis on visual spectacle than on the Mahakavya's philosophical and spiritual values.
"I am deeply upset and disappointed with this film. I withdraw my earlier post about it. I cannot find a single good word to say about it. A spectacle of VFX can never substitute for the core values, philosophical depth and spiritual essence of this Mahakavya," he wrote.
Bharadwaj further said the film, in his opinion, did not deserve to represent Indian cinema internationally because its narrative misrepresented what he considers India's history, heritage and spiritual values.
His latest comments mark a significant change from his earlier reaction to the film's trailer.
At the time, Bharadwaj had enthusiastically praised the production's scale, visual effects and cinematography. He also welcomed the collaboration between international composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman on the film's music.
In his earlier post, he wrote: "100% Oscar for Best Foreign Film."
He also praised Tiwari, describing him as a major gift to world cinema, and applauded Ranbir Kapoor and Yash for their performances.
Meanwhile, Ramayana continues its strong run at the worldwide box office.
The film has grossed Rs 6.739 billion globally in its first five days, comprising Rs 4.139 billion from India and Rs 2.6 billion from overseas markets. Its domestic net collection stands at Rs 3.4635 billion.
The Hindi version remains the biggest contributor, earning Rs 2.6 billion in India, followed by Kannada at Rs 334.5 million, Telugu at Rs 290 million, Tamil at Rs 137.5 million and Malayalam at Rs 101.5 million.
Overseas markets account for about 38.6 percent of the film's worldwide gross.
With inputs from IANS