Besides the two films, the makers are planning AAA video games, apparel and lifestyle merchandise, and VR, AR and metaverse experiences. Theme park rides around the world are on the list too, along with a Broadway musical and spin-offs in comics, television and animation that would focus on characters such as Hanuman, Surpanakha, Jatayu, Indrajit and Angad. Malhotra said the team has mapped out around five spin-off projects, which could become films or series, and stressed that the goal is an ongoing journey rather than stopping after one or two films.