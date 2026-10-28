Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash walked the red carpet at Ramayana’s world premiere
A week before it opens in cinemas, Ramayana made its global debut in Los Angeles on October 27, with fans’ cheers echoing across the red carpet. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash arrived with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra for the world premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, the first of the two-part adaptation.
Photos and videos from the evening showed the stars posing for photographers, speaking to reporters and stopping for selfies with fans along the barricades. Inside, the auditorium was full, with international celebrities and media in the audience.
Red carpet looks
Ranbir, who plays Rama, kept it understated in a textured ivory jacket and black trousers. Sai Pallavi, cast as Sita, wore a pink saree with silver detailing. Yash, who plays Ravana, went for all black, finished with a gold brooch.
The loudest reactions were for the two leading men. Fans chanted “Ravana” as Yash walked the carpet with his wife, and called out “RK” when Ranbir arrived.
Yash on his roots
Yash used the global stage to speak about where he comes from. He told the crowd that “where you come from will never stop how far you can go,” and said he was proud to be there as an Indian and a Kannadiga.
A franchise built to go beyond cinema
The premiere is only the start of a much bigger plan. At the film’s Telugu pre-release event in Hyderabad on October 19, Malhotra laid out a vision for turning the saga into a wide-reaching cinematic universe, comparing his ambitions to global franchises such as Marvel and Star Wars.
Besides the two films, the makers are planning AAA video games, apparel and lifestyle merchandise, and VR, AR and metaverse experiences. Theme park rides around the world are on the list too, along with a Broadway musical and spin-offs in comics, television and animation that would focus on characters such as Hanuman, Surpanakha, Jatayu, Indrajit and Angad. Malhotra said the team has mapped out around five spin-off projects, which could become films or series, and stressed that the goal is an ongoing journey rather than stopping after one or two films.
A global rollout
The film’s reach already stretches well beyond India. Sony Pictures is releasing Ramayana: Part One in international markets, while Dharma Productions handles distribution in North India’s Hindi-speaking territories. It will play in IMAX worldwide, and Malhotra has also partnered with CJ 4DPLEX to bring the two-part epic to premium formats. The film’s original score comes from Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. After its theatrical run, it will be available in India on JioHotstar through a pay-per-view model