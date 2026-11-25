Tanishaa Mukerji said that Sai Pallavi 'disconnects her' from the visuals
When Ranbir Kapoor was announced as Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, plenty of people had doubts. Now that the film is in theatres, one actor who had her own reservations about him says she was proved wrong. Her issue lies with the casting of Sita.
Tanishaa Mukerji, actor and younger sister of Kajol, shared her thoughts on the mythological epic on X on Tuesday. She said she had caught up with the film late, and that its marketing hadn't prepared her for how central Ranbir's character would be.
"Watching #Ramayana late but finally! Here's my take! I just have to say the media is soooo misleading. It is all Ram! #RanbirKapoor is outstanding. I thought after I loved him in Animal I might not connect him with lord Ram. But OMG! He's perfect!" she wrote.
'Completely miscast'
Tanishaa was less impressed with Sai Pallavi. She credited the actor's talent but said Pallavi didn't fit her idea of Sita, and that this pulled her out of an otherwise strong film.
"Also, #saipallavi I'm sure is a great actor, but unfortunately for me, completely miscast as #sita! She disconnects me completely from the visuals! And the visual storytelling and acting are all fantastic! #Yash as Ravan is superb! He has surpassed all expectations, proving he takes his role to perfection! Both lord Ram and Ravan are played by actors who have embodied their roles to perfection! Ravan is A good match for Ram! A must-watch!"
So her verdict was mixed. She called the film a must-watch, praised Yash as a worthy Ravan opposite Ranbir, and singled out the casting of Sita as its one weak link.
A role that has divided opinion from the start
Tanishaa is adding to a debate that began years ago. As early as 2024, Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, said in an interview that Sai Pallavi lacked the qualities of the goddess. More recently, veteran actor Annu Kapoor questioned whether she was right for a figure revered by millions of Hindus as a mother.
A lot of the online criticism focused on how she looks and sounds. Before release, Pallavi was trolled for not 'suiting the heroine'. When the trailer arrived, viewers also objected to Sita being dressed in blouses with her sarees, which they felt was a departure from conventional mythological styling. Costume designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula responded that the look was inspired by faith rather than by archaeological accuracy.
The sword that split audiences
The loudest row came after release. In the film, Sita fights demons alongside Rama and teaches combat skills to children and young villagers. Many viewers said this takes too much creative liberty with a revered figure. Several argued that Valmiki's Ramayana never portrays her as a warrior.
Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna was among the most vocal critics. He said neither Valmiki's text nor Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas shows Sita in physical combat, and he called the portrayal a "Western feminist construct" that hurts Hindu sentiment. He also told the makers they should be ashamed of adding new scenes involving Sita to a story audiences grew up with.
Lara Dutta: 'Not that far-fetched'
Some of the strongest defences have come from Pallavi's co-stars. Lara Dutta, who plays Kaikeyi, pushed back in an interview with NDTV. She argued that a princess of that era would likely have been trained to fight. She pointed out that royal children, daughters included, were usually schooled in both the arts and weaponry, and said a warrior Sita was "not that far-fetched." Dutta also cited Sita's 14 years in the forest as evidence of her resilience, said a woman in that situation would not stay helpless, and urged viewers to be less small-minded and embrace the cinematic experience.
Dutta has defended the film more than once. She has also addressed the backlash over her own Kaikeyi costumes, saying the makers' choices were deliberate and asking viewers not to fixate on tiny details. After the trailer, some users had compared her saree to that of a rich mother-in-law in a TV serial.
Indira Krishnan, who plays Kaushalya, also backed the portrayal. She pointed to Mithila folk tales in which a young Sita moves the chest holding Shiva's bow with one hand, and said the makers wanted to place Sita in a warrior lineage where girls were trained in martial arts.
Pallavi's OM co-star Dhanush also defended her at the film's pre-release event, praising both the casting and her devotion to the role:
"There is so much noise around her portrayal of Sita. I don't understand it. Even during shot breaks, she would be praying constantly. She is someone with such profound devotion to God, someone with such a pure heart. She looks so beautiful, and she is a great performer."
Box office muscle
None of the casting debate has hurt the film commercially. Twenty days into its run, Ramayana: Part 1 has earned Rs 972 crore net in India and Rs 1,735.15 crore worldwide, and is closing in on the Rs 1,000 crore mark domestically.
Alongside Ranbir, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the cast includes Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Rakul Preet Singh. Yash and Namit Malhotra produced the film, and AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer composed the music.