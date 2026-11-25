Some of the strongest defences have come from Pallavi's co-stars. Lara Dutta, who plays Kaikeyi, pushed back in an interview with NDTV. She argued that a princess of that era would likely have been trained to fight. She pointed out that royal children, daughters included, were usually schooled in both the arts and weaponry, and said a warrior Sita was "not that far-fetched." Dutta also cited Sita's 14 years in the forest as evidence of her resilience, said a woman in that situation would not stay helpless, and urged viewers to be less small-minded and embrace the cinematic experience.