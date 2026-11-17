Ramayana's cultural resonance extends beyond India to international audiences
Dubai: The global fascination with Ramayana: Rise of Legend is extending beyond cinema screens, with audiences in Indonesia finding their own way to celebrate the Indian mythological epic. A video showing fans dressed as Hindu gods arriving at a theatre to watch the film has gone viral on social media.
The clip features at least six people wearing elaborate golden costumes, heavy jewellery and oversized crowns inspired by traditional depictions of Hindu deities in Indonesia. Some were also seen carrying imitation mythological weapons, including a gada and an axe.
The striking display has added to the excitement surrounding the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film's international release. The video, circulated on X, captures how the story of the Ramayana continues to resonate with audiences beyond India.
The response is particularly significant in Indonesia, where the Ramayana has a longstanding place in cultural traditions. The epic has inspired traditional performances, including the country's celebrated Ramayana ballet, with its characters and stories forming part of the region's cultural heritage.
The film opened in Indonesia last week, collecting approximately Rs53.9 million (Rs5.39 crore) during its debut weekend. Thailand has also emerged as an encouraging international market, with audiences showing enthusiasm for the film.
Meanwhile, the film's box-office performance continues to attract attention. Ramayana: Part One has grossed approximately Rs14.37 billion worldwide in its first 12 days, according to trade estimates.
The total includes around Rs9.47 billion from India and Rs4.9 billion from overseas markets. On November 16, its 12th day in theatres, the film collected Rs320 million (Rs32 crore) net in India, while its worldwide gross reached Rs14.3725 billion.
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol is set to appear as Lord Hanuman in the second instalment, scheduled for Diwali 2028.
Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the two-part adaptation is bringing one of India's most celebrated epics to international audiences.