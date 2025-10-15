India court eases ban, allows green firecrackers for Diwali in Delhi-NCR region, sets time limits

Limited use of ‘green’ crackers allowed, balancing celebration with pollution control
New Delhi: India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the limited sale and use of “green firecrackers” in the Delhi-NCR region during Diwali, relaxing a blanket ban even as the capital struggles with hazardous winter air pollution.
The ruling, reported by Indian media outlets, permits controlled celebrations between October 18 and 21, with the court describing it as a temporary measure to balance cultural traditions with public-health concerns.
Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran said only licensed manufacturers can sell certified “green” crackers that bear QR codes and a CSIR-NEERI logo verifying reduced emissions. Online sales remain banned, and any fireworks brought from outside Delhi-NCR will invite cancellation of licences.
“We have to take a balanced approach — permitting it in moderation while not compromising the environment,” the bench said, noting that illegal firecrackers smuggled into the capital cause “more damage than green firecrackers.”
Key takeaways
Limited relief: Supreme Court allows sale and use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from Oct 18–21.
Strict controls: Only QR-coded, NEERI-certified crackers permitted; e-commerce sales banned.
Timing cap: Bursting restricted to 6 p.m.–10 p.m.; violators face licence suspension.
Air crisis: Delhi’s PM 2.5 levels remain 60× WHO limit; GRAP Stage I measures activated.
Health fears: Activists warn “green” crackers still emit toxic ultrafine particles.
Manufacturers’ view: Traders hail move as curbing black market, offering “cleaner” options.
Outlook: Experts predict Diwali pollution could worsen despite limited relaxation.
Patrolling teams have been directed to conduct regular checks, while the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and state pollution boards must monitor air quality and submit reports. Bursting will be restricted to 6pm – 10pm during the four-day window.
The decision follows pleas from the Delhi government and the federal government seeking permission for limited use of certified crackers during Diwali, Guru Purab and Christmas. It marks a shift from earlier rulings that imposed near-total bans, citing severe smog levels.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that strict safeguards will be observed, with only NEERI- and PESO-approved manufacturers allowed to produce the eco-labelled fireworks.
Cleaner alternative: Green crackers are fireworks developed by India’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to reduce pollution.
Lower emissions: They are designed to emit 20–30% less particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and lower sulphur and nitrogen oxides compared to conventional fireworks.
Modified composition: These crackers use reduced chemical additives, dust suppressants, and non-barium compounds to limit smoke and noise.
Identification: Genuine green crackers carry a CSIR-NEERI logo and an encrypted QR code detailing the chemical composition.
Common variants: Popular types include SWAS (Safe Water Releaser), STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker), and SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium Firework).
Regulation: Only licensed manufacturers can produce and sell them, and sales through e-commerce platforms are banned.
Caution: Experts say emission cuts under lab conditions don’t fully translate outdoors — “green” does not mean pollution-free.
“Crackers are smuggled into Delhi-NCR and they cause more damage than green firecrackers,” Justice Gavai said while reading out the operative part of the order.
The court, however, reiterated that the right to health and clean air, enshrined under Article 21 of India’s Constitution, remains paramount. “Unless it is shown that pollution caused by green crackers is minimal, no relaxation can be permanent,” the order added.
The capital, home to nearly 30 million residents, consistently ranks among the world’s most polluted cities. Each winter, toxic haze from vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, construction dust and farm fires traps fine particulate matter—PM 2.5—at levels 60 times above the World Health Organization’s recommended daily limit.
On Wednesday, air-quality monitors recorded PM 2.5 concentrations of 75 µg/m³, roughly triple the WHO’s safe threshold, according to IQAir. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has already invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), ordering stepped-up street cleaning, bans on open waste burning, and promotion of public transport.
“Green crackers,” developed by India’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), are designed to emit 20 – 30 per cent less particulate matter and use additives to suppress dust.
Yet environmentalists and health experts remain sceptical. Activist Bhavreen Kandhari told Indian outlets that lab-tested emission reductions “become meaningless in Delhi’s winter air, which traps pollutants for days.”
“A single night of fireworks can poison the air for days. Allowing crackers, green or otherwise, means asking the youngest and oldest among us to pay the price,” she said.
Parents’ groups also urged restraint. Neha G. Jain, mother of two, said, “Children are already suffering from toxic air, battling asthma and lung disease. Diwali can be just as beautiful without crackers.”
Researchers from Delhi Technological University found in 2022 that even green crackers emit ultrafine particles capable of penetrating deep into the lungs.
Traders and manufacturers, however, hailed the ruling as pragmatic. Rajeev Kumar Jain of the Delhi Fireworks Traders Association said the decision could curb black-marketing and promote safer, licensed alternatives.
“There’s a reason the Chief Justice said that if they don’t permit crackers, a mafia will be created. Allowing certified green crackers gives people cleaner and safer choices,” Jain told The Times of India.
Still, experts warn that even partial relaxation could worsen Delhi’s already deteriorating air. Sunil Dahiya, founder of think-tank EnviroCatalysts, cautioned: “With emissions from transport, power and construction already high, any relaxation—even for green crackers—will push Delhi deeper into the ‘severe’ pollution category.”
As the festive lights approach, Delhi faces its annual dilemma: celebrating tradition without choking the air its people breathe.
-- With AFP and IANS inputs
