“Green crackers” are a cleaner alternative to traditional fireworks, developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). They are designed to emit 20–30 per cent less particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), and lower sulphur and nitrogen oxides, two major contributors to Delhi’s winter smog.

Dubai: As India’s Supreme Court eased the blanket ban on firecrackers for Diwali, “green crackers” have once again ignited debate. The court has allowed limited use of these supposedly less-polluting fireworks in Delhi-NCR between October 18 and 21, under strict time and safety limits.

Green crackers, by contrast, use alternative oxidisers and binding agents that reduce particulate emissions by roughly 20–30 per cent and lower noise levels by up to 125 decibels. They also leave behind less ash and debris, easing post-celebration cleanup. However, experts caution that the improvement is relative, not absolute — even “green” versions still release harmful ultrafine particles when used extensively.

The ruling allows certified green crackers to be used from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the four-day Diwali window, under supervision of pollution-control authorities. Only NEERI- and PESO-approved manufacturers may produce them.

