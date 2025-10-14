7 best Diwali gifts under Dh1000 that spark joy, UAE 2025

Diwali is the perfect time to celebrate with style, sparkle, and thoughtful gifting—and you don’t need to break the bank to impress. From tech-savvy gadgets to indulgent luxury hampers, these seven luxe Diwali gifts under Dh1000 bring festivity and joy to every celebration. Perfect for family, friends, or colleagues, each gift combines elegance with practicality, ensuring it’s a present that’s used, cherished, and remembered long after the diyas are packed away. You can create cosy home vibes, or add a pop of glamour, or just treat someone to a sweet indulgence, these picks make Diwali 2025 truly unforgettable.