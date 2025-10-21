Experts say Diwali fireworks triggered toxic surge, crippling Delhi’s fragile air system
Dubai: The morning after Diwali brought a familiar sight to India’s capital — a thick, choking haze blanketing the skyline. According to data analysed by Climate Trends from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality in Delhi soared to 488 µg/m³ of PM2.5 — more than 56 times the safe limit set by the World Health Organisation.
The five-year analysis from 2021 to 2025 shows a consistent Diwali-related pollution spike, with PM2.5 concentrations typically doubling or tripling during the festival night and persisting through the following day. Experts attribute the surge mainly to firecracker emissions, temporarily overwhelming Delhi’s already stressed air quality system.
Particulate matter (PM2.5) — a fine blend of solid and liquid particles — is especially harmful as it can penetrate the lungs and bloodstream deeply. During Diwali, these particles combine with cooler temperatures and calm winds, creating temperature inversion conditions that trap pollutants close to the surface.
“Every year, the pattern repeats — high emissions from fireworks, low nighttime temperatures, and almost no wind to disperse the pollutants,” said an environmental researcher with Climate Trends.
While data suggests a slight downward trend in peak PM2.5 levels over the past five years — possibly due to awareness campaigns and limited bans on fireworks — the capital continues to battle dangerous air each festive season. season. For millions of residents, Diwali’s sparkle still comes with a breath-stealing cost.
Video and inputs from AFP
