The five-year analysis from 2021 to 2025 shows a consistent Diwali-related pollution spike, with PM2.5 concentrations typically doubling or tripling during the festival night and persisting through the following day. Experts attribute the surge mainly to firecracker emissions, temporarily overwhelming Delhi’s already stressed air quality system.

Particulate matter (PM2.5) — a fine blend of solid and liquid particles — is especially harmful as it can penetrate the lungs and bloodstream deeply. During Diwali, these particles combine with cooler temperatures and calm winds, creating temperature inversion conditions that trap pollutants close to the surface.