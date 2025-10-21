The night sky had glowed with rockets and colourful fireworks, but by dawn the air had turned heavy, hazy, and hard to breathe. At 8 a.m., the national capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 350, categorised as “very poor.”

New Delhi: Delhi woke up on Tuesday to a blanket of thick, grey smog — the familiar post-Diwali haze that once again smothered the city despite the Supreme Court’s order allowing only “green” firecrackers.

However, celebrations went on well past midnight. Traditional firecrackers were still sold in open markets, and residents across Delhi and its suburbs defied the time and material restrictions.

The Supreme Court first imposed a ban on firecrackers in 2014–15, citing public-health risks, but enforcement has remained weak. This year, in an attempt to balance industry interests and citizens’ health, the Court permitted only green crackers — said to emit 30 per cent less pollution — between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Despite the introduction of green crackers and recurring bans, Delhi’s post-Diwali mornings remain toxic — a sign that awareness alone cannot overcome weak enforcement and deeper pollution sources. As one Delhi resident summed it up: “You can’t even think of stepping outside. The city celebrates for one night and chokes for days.”

Environmentalists argue that piecemeal bans and temporary measures fail to address the underlying crisis. “Delhi needs year-round enforcement and regional coordination,” said an air-quality expert from the Centre for Science and Environment. “Without tackling stubble, transport, and construction dust together, even a total firecracker ban won’t clear the skies.”

