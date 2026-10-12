‘I feel hope again’: Kritika Kamra backs protests against election chief Gyanesh Kumar

Actor Kritika Kamra amplifies voices amid censorship, supports Delhi demonstrations
Actor Kritika Kamra returned to X on 12 October 2026 after a ten-month break, expressing support for those calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign. She said Instagram had been censoring her content.
Kamra, who rose to prominence through television before moving into films and streaming series such as Matka King, had been away from X since December 2025. Her post on Monday read:
“Back to this hellhole of a platform to amplify truthful voices because @instagram is censoring me and because I feel HOPE again. We, the people, are in this together. To everyone fighting the good fight for our rights and our constitution, I salute you and I'm deeply grateful.”
Users commented and cheered her on. One wrote, "The need of the hour is to amplify voices on Instagram. Regardless of censorship, stay active, keep reposting and make sure every voice speaking against injustice is heard. Don't let them silence us."
She answered, "I agree, trying to do that too."
Kamra's post came amid ongoing protests demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, including a major demonstration in Delhi on October 10.
Her message expressing support for those fighting for their rights and the Constitution aligned with the demands of protesters associated with the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), student unions and opposition parties.
The protests centre on the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The commission says the exercise aims to ensure accurate voter lists, while critics fear eligible citizens could be excluded.
Here is what happened in Delhi on October 10, who was detained, what the protesters and authorities said, and why the dispute continues to escalate.
CJP founder and other figures detained: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said founder Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after their flight from Mumbai landed in Delhi. The group alleged that police boarded the aircraft before passengers could disembark.
CJP raises concerns over leaders' whereabouts: The group said three of its leaders were taken to an undisclosed location and alleged they were unable to contact their lawyers. These claims were made by the CJP.
Ajinkya Shinde takes charge: The CJP confirmed that Shinde would lead the movement until the detained leaders were released. The group said the leadership handover had been planned in advance.
Conflicting figures on detentions: Delhi Police sources put the number of people detained across the capital at around 1,000. CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde separately claimed at a news conference that more than 15,000 protesters had been detained. The figures differ substantially, and the higher number could not be independently confirmed from the information available.
Opposition leaders also reported detained: Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among the opposition figures reported detained during separate demonstrations.
Activists and other public figures held: Student activist Neha Bora and economist Jean Drèze were reported detained. The CJP also claimed that YouTuber Dhruv Rathee had been detained from his home in Gurugram.
Security measures intensified: Authorities deployed thousands of police personnel, closed 46 Metro stations, increased security at Delhi’s entry points and established temporary detention centres. Mobile internet services were also reportedly suspended around the protest area.
Clashes reported: Police reported stone-pelting near Connaught Place during efforts to disperse demonstrators. A police officer was reportedly injured, although accounts of the confrontation and its circumstances varied.
Dipke informed of a family death: Delhi Police informed the detained CJP founder that his grandmother had died in Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district. Police offered assistance to help him travel for the funeral on humanitarian grounds.
Detentions and releases: At least 3,000 people were detained across Delhi as police blocked the CJP’s planned protest at Jantar Mantar, which called for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Those detained included opposition leaders and four former chief ministers. Most were released by night, while Dipke, other senior leaders and Dhruv Rathee remained in custody late Saturday.
Fresh protests planned: The CJP marched again on Sunday, while the INDIA bloc has called a protest for Monday. Police said heightened security measures would remain in place, and on October 12.