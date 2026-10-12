‘I feel hope again’: Kritika Kamra backs protests against election chief Gyanesh Kumar

CJP founder and other figures detained: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said founder Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after their flight from Mumbai landed in Delhi. The group alleged that police boarded the aircraft before passengers could disembark.

CJP raises concerns over leaders' whereabouts: The group said three of its leaders were taken to an undisclosed location and alleged they were unable to contact their lawyers. These claims were made by the CJP.

Ajinkya Shinde takes charge: The CJP confirmed that Shinde would lead the movement until the detained leaders were released. The group said the leadership handover had been planned in advance.

Conflicting figures on detentions: Delhi Police sources put the number of people detained across the capital at around 1,000. CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde separately claimed at a news conference that more than 15,000 protesters had been detained. The figures differ substantially, and the higher number could not be independently confirmed from the information available.