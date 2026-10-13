Riyadh airport closure drives fresh UAE flight cuts, while delays hit Dubai and Abu Dhabi
Dubai: UAE travellers face another day of flight disruption, with multiple delays reported at Dubai International Airport and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, while airlines have cancelled a large number of services to Saudi Arabia after the closure of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport was extended.
Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia have all listed cancellations affecting Saudi routes on October 13 and, in some cases, October 14 and beyond.
Riyadh airport is now due to remain closed until October 17, following a series of attacks that have sharply disrupted aviation across the kingdom. Travellers are being advised to check their individual flight status directly with airlines before leaving for the airport.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a key pressure point in the wider US-Iran conflict. The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said a crude oil tanker was hit by an unknown projectile while leaving the strait on Sunday, while IRGC chief Ahmad Vahidi warned against foreign interference in the waterway.
The prolonged disruption is also weighing on the regional economy, with the IMF cutting its 2026 forecast for the Middle East and Central Asia to a 0.3 per cent contraction.
Separately, Tehran has denied British claims that Iran was behind a plot targeting RAF Fairford, while Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group has claimed it carried out a ballistic missile strike against Riyadh airport.
The Houthis claimed they scored a “direct hit” on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile and warned international airlines, employees and passengers against flying to Saudi airports, except those serving Makkah and Madinah.
Saudi authorities have not confirmed the Houthi claim of a direct hit. Saudi Arabia previously said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh. The Houthis also claimed an attack on Khamis Mushait Air Base using a drone, without immediate Saudi confirmation.
King Khalid International Airport has been closed since an attack on Saturday that killed 13 people and injured more than 300. Another attack on Sunday killed one person and injured nearly a dozen others, according to the information in the supplied notes.
A Notice to Airmen issued on Monday showed the airport would remain closed until 2100 GMT on October 17. The Saudi civil aviation authority said the closure would allow procedures to be completed to ensure the safety and operational readiness of airport facilities.
The International Air Transport Association condemned the attacks on King Khalid International Airport and stressed that civilian aviation must not be targeted.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and to all those affected by the tragic attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday October 10th,” said Kamil Alawadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice-President for Africa and Middle East.
“IATA strongly condemns these continuing attacks.”
Alawadhi added that civil aviation, including passengers, airports, aircraft and aviation personnel, “must never be a target”.
“The protection of civil aviation is enshrined in international law and is a fundamental obligation of all parties,” he said.
Etihad Airways
Etihad has cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh until October 19.
The airline has also cancelled selected services between Abu Dhabi and Dammam and Jeddah. Dammam flights EY575, EY576, EY573 and EY574 were cancelled on October 12, with all Abu Dhabi-Dammam flights on October 13 and 14 also cancelled.
For Jeddah, EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604 were cancelled between October 12 and 14, while EY603 and EY604 are also cancelled on October 15. Etihad has warned that the situation remains fluid and further schedule changes are possible.
Emirates
Emirates has cancelled the following Dubai-Saudi services:
Dammam: EK823, EK827 and EK821 on October 13 and 14.
Jeddah: EK801, EK805 and EK803 on October 13; EK801 is also cancelled on October 14.
Medina: EK807 on October 13.
Riyadh: EK815, EK819 and EK817 on October 13 and 14.
flydubai
flydubai has listed cancellations affecting several Saudi destinations:
Abha: FZ811 on October 13 and 14.
AlUla: FZ905 on October 13.
Dammam: FZ883, FZ869, FZ863 and FZ867.
Ha’il: FZ821 on October 13.
Neom: FZ931 on October 13 and 14.
Riyadh: FZ847, FZ841 and FZ855 on October 13 and 14.
Air Arabia
Air Arabia has also listed affected services from Sharjah to Saudi Arabia, including flights to Abha, Dammam, Jizan, Gassim, Riyadh and Taif.
Sharjah-Abha: G9195 on October 13 and 14
Sharjah To Dammam G9160 on October 13, 14
Sharjah To Jizan G9398 on October 13
Sharjah-Gassim: G9070 on October 12
Sharjah-Riyadh: G9151 and G9154 on October 13 and 14
Sharjah-Taif: G9187 on October 13, 14
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
The disruption is not limited to Saudi Arabia.
The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has suspended all flights operated by Iranian airlines following US sanctions on Iran’s civilian air fleet. The suspension remains in place until further notice.
flydubai has also suspended its Israel services following the September 30 security incident involving flight FZ1073. Passengers travelling to or from Tel Aviv have been advised to check the latest status directly with their airline.
Air Arabia has also recorded cancellations affecting Kuwait and Bahrain services, including G9068 and G9124 from Sharjah to Kuwait, G9107 from Sharjah to Bahrain and 3L020 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait. G9121 to Kuwait was listed as operational but had not yet departed, while G9101 to Bahrain arrived late.
UK: The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has removed its broad warning against all but essential travel to the UAE, but continues to warn about possible flight cancellations and airspace disruption. For Saudi Arabia, the FCDO advises against all but essential travel to every airport except Medina International Airport.
US: The UAE remains at Level 3 — “Reconsider Travel” — with Washington citing terrorism, armed conflict and commercial flight disruption. The US Embassy and Consulates in Saudi Arabia have also urged US citizens to remain vigilant over the potential for drone or missile attacks.
Australia: Australians are advised to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE because of the unpredictable regional security situation and the possibility of airspace closures.
Canada: Canadian travellers are advised to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
Europe/EASA: EASA’s conflict-zone information bulletin has been extended until November 16, 2026, with operators warned to avoid the airspace of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
Some international carriers are restoring UAE services, while others continue to suspend flights:
Air Astana: Almaty and Astana-Dubai services resumed on October 1 and 2.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai-Manila services resumed, with bookings available from October 5.
Lufthansa Group: Dubai services are being gradually restored from late October, with up to 36 weekly flights at peak operation.
Lufthansa: Munich-Dubai five times weekly from October 25; Frankfurt-Dubai four times weekly from October 26, rising to five from November 9.
SWISS: Daily Zurich-Dubai flights from October 27.
Austrian Airlines: Vienna-Dubai five times weekly from December 12.
Eurowings: Berlin-Dubai daily from November 1; Stuttgart-Dubai four times weekly from November 1; Cologne/Bonn-Dubai three times weekly from November 3.
Wizz Air: Selected Abu Dhabi route launches have been postponed from late October to January 10, 2027 because of the latest EASA security update, longer routings caused by the closure of Iraqi airspace and the need for technical refuelling stops.
Singapore Airlines: SQ494/SQ495 between Singapore and Dubai are cancelled until December 1, with other services potentially affected.
British Airways: Dubai services are due to resume on November 3, while Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until winter 2027-28.
Air France: Dubai and Riyadh services remain suspended through October 24.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights have been cancelled through January 31, 2027.
Lufthansa Group: Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Edelweiss services to Abu Dhabi remain suspended through October 24, while Eurowings’ Abu Dhabi services remain suspended through October 24.
Several flights departing from Dubai International Airport and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi faced delays this morning.
Dubai Airports reported morning delays involving flights operated by Emirates, flydubai and Air India. Saudia flights SV593 and SV563 from Dubai to Riyadh were listed as cancelled.
The disruption does not mean all flights are cancelled. Travellers should check their individual flight status because schedules remain subject to change amid the wider regional security situation.
Check your individual flight status immediately before leaving home, even if your booking was previously confirmed.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
If flying from Dubai on flydubai, allow four hours, in line with the airline’s guidance.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow additional time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your contact details updated with your airline so you receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations and schedule changes.
Check the airline and airport’s official channels rather than relying on old booking information or social media updates.