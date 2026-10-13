Riyadh airport is now due to remain closed until October 17, following a series of attacks that have sharply disrupted aviation across the kingdom. Travellers are being advised to check their individual flight status directly with airlines before leaving for the airport.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and to all those affected by the tragic attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday October 10th,” said Kamil Alawadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice-President for Africa and Middle East.

A Notice to Airmen issued on Monday showed the airport would remain closed until 2100 GMT on October 17. The Saudi civil aviation authority said the closure would allow procedures to be completed to ensure the safety and operational readiness of airport facilities.

King Khalid International Airport has been closed since an attack on Saturday that killed 13 people and injured more than 300. Another attack on Sunday killed one person and injured nearly a dozen others, according to the information in the supplied notes.

Saudi authorities have not confirmed the Houthi claim of a direct hit. Saudi Arabia previously said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh. The Houthis also claimed an attack on Khamis Mushait Air Base using a drone, without immediate Saudi confirmation.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key pressure point in the wider US-Iran conflict. The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said a crude oil tanker was hit by an unknown projectile while leaving the strait on Sunday, while IRGC chief Ahmad Vahidi warned against foreign interference in the waterway.

For Jeddah, EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604 were cancelled between October 12 and 14, while EY603 and EY604 are also cancelled on October 15. Etihad has warned that the situation remains fluid and further schedule changes are possible.

US: The UAE remains at Level 3 — “Reconsider Travel” — with Washington citing terrorism, armed conflict and commercial flight disruption. The US Embassy and Consulates in Saudi Arabia have also urged US citizens to remain vigilant over the potential for drone or missile attacks.

UK: The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has removed its broad warning against all but essential travel to the UAE, but continues to warn about possible flight cancellations and airspace disruption. For Saudi Arabia, the FCDO advises against all but essential travel to every airport except Medina International Airport.

Air Arabia has also recorded cancellations affecting Kuwait and Bahrain services, including G9068 and G9124 from Sharjah to Kuwait, G9107 from Sharjah to Bahrain and 3L020 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait. G9121 to Kuwait was listed as operational but had not yet departed, while G9101 to Bahrain arrived late.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.