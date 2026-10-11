Etihad advises passengers to check flight status due to dynamic changes
Etihad Airways has extended flight cancellations between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh until Tuesday, October 13, as regional disruption continues to affect air travel between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
UAE travellers faced widespread flight disruptions on Sunday, October 11, with cancellations and delays affecting services from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Flights to several Saudi destinations, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina and Abha, were affected, alongside services to other regional and international destinations.
The disruptions follow an attack in Saudi Arabia that, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), killed 12 people and injured 309. Operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh were temporarily suspended while damage assessments and safety checks were carried out.
Etihad’s latest advisory covers selected flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh over October 11–13. The airline said further changes were possible as the situation remained dynamic, urging passengers to check their flight status before travelling.
Dammam
EY573: Abu Dhabi to Dammam
EY574: Dammam to Abu Dhabi
Jeddah
EY601: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah
Riyadh
EY559: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh
EY560: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi
Dammam
EY575: Abu Dhabi to Dammam
EY576: Dammam to Abu Dhabi
EY573: Abu Dhabi to Dammam
EY574: Dammam to Abu Dhabi
Jeddah
EY601: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah
EY602: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi
EY603: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah
EY604: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi
Riyadh
EY559: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh
EY560: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi
Dammam
EY575: Abu Dhabi to Dammam
EY576: Dammam to Abu Dhabi
Jeddah
EY602: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi
EY603: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah
EY604: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi
Riyadh
EY551: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh
EY552: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi
Etihad said the situation remains dynamic and further changes to its flight schedule are possible. Passengers should check the latest status of their booking at Etihad’s official website before leaving for the airport.
Travellers who need assistance with their bookings can contact the airline through its customer support page, which provides local phone numbers, live chat and social media contact options.
The airline apologised for the inconvenience, adding that its teams were assisting affected passengers with their travel arrangements. Etihad said the safety and comfort of its guests and crew remained its top priority.