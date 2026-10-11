UAE flight status today: List of cancellations, delays and latest travel advisories to know

Check your flight status: Use the airline's official website or app before leaving home. A flight may have a revised departure time even if it has not been cancelled.

Allow enough time: Arrive at least three hours before departure, or follow the timing advised by your airline. flydubai passengers departing from Dubai should check the airline's latest guidance, which may call for arrival four hours before departure.

Check connecting flights: If you are travelling through another airport, confirm that your onward service is operating.

Monitor messages from your airline: Keep your contact details up to date so you receive changes to your booking.