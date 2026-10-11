UAE flight status today: List of cancellations, delays and latest travel advisories to know

Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia report disruptions across UAE and Saudi routes
UAE travellers faced flight disruptions on Sunday, October 11, with cancellations and delays affecting services from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
Several flights linking the UAE with Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Abha, were affected, alongside services to other regional and international destinations.
Passengers were also advised to check updates for flights to and from Tel Aviv following the recent security incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073. The UAE's suspension of Iranian airline services to and from the country remains in place until further notice.
Travellers should check the latest information with their airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules and flight statuses may change.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said the attack killed 12 people and injured 309, prompting a temporary suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh while damage and safety checks are carried out. The casualties included Saudi nationals and people from Bangladesh, the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.
The disruption has affected UAE flights to Riyadh and other Saudi destinations, including Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Abha, Gassim, Jizan, Tabuk and Taif. Passengers should check directly with their airlines for updates.
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry has urged citizens stranded or affected by suspended and delayed flights to Riyadh to contact the nearest Saudi diplomatic mission for assistance.
flydubai’s Tel Aviv services remain affected following the FZ1073 security incident. Emirates has also suspended codeshare operations on these routes until further notice. Passengers should check with their airline before travelling.
The UAE has suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country until further notice, preventing carriers such as Iran Airtour from operating to and from Dubai. Affected passengers should contact their airline or travel agent for alternatives.
Important: Flight schedules remain subject to change. Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest information.
Several arrivals at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi were delayed on Sunday, while an Etihad Airways service from Riyadh was cancelled.
Riyadh: Etihad Airways flight EY556 was cancelled. Codeshare services listed under XY3318, TP6925, SV6916, OZ6986, NH6375, MU4370, KC1768 and GA9135 were also affected.
Tel Aviv: Etihad Airways EY610, scheduled for 11.10am, was delayed to 12.33pm.
Kathmandu: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight 3L044, also listed as EY1385, was delayed from 1.05pm to 1.54pm.
Dammam: Etihad Airways EY578, with codeshares XY3322, SV6241 and KC1775, was delayed from 1pm to 2.05pm.
Amman: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight 3L033A was delayed from 4.10pm to 5.33pm.
Bangkok: Etihad Airways EY405, with codeshares UX2727, PG4020 and MS8125, was delayed from 6.30pm to 7.10pm.
Dubai International Airport (DXB) recorded cancellations affecting services from Saudi Arabia, Europe, India and Central Asia. Several other incoming flights were delayed, with revised arrival times extending into the early hours of Monday, October 12.
Riyadh: Flyadeal F3 505, Saudia SV558, flynas XY205 and flynas XY211.
Amsterdam: KLM KL427.
Kozhikode: SpiceJet SG5154.
Astana: flydubai FZ1396.
Medina: Emirates EK810.
India and South Asia
Jaipur: SpiceJet SG5157, from 9.45am to 10.56am.
Mumbai: SpiceJet SG5060, from 11am to 12.05pm.
New Delhi: Emirates EK511, from 1pm to 2.10pm.
Kochi: Emirates EK531, from 12.55pm to 2.47pm.
Dhaka: flydubai FZ502, also listed as Emirates EK2331, from 11.15am to 12.05pm.
Dhaka: Emirates EK583, from 1.15pm to 2.11pm.
Chittagong: flydubai FZ564, from 1pm to 1.58pm.
Europe, Russia and Central Asia
Saint Petersburg: flydubai FZ992, from 8.25am to 11.14am.
Minsk: flydubai FZ1716, from 9am to 11.41am.
Volgograd: flydubai FZ962, also listed as Emirates EK2275, from 6.50am to 12.15pm.
Tashkent: My Freighter C6 351, from 11.30am to 12.36pm.
Moscow Sheremetyevo: Aeroflot SU520, from 2.30pm to 3.57pm.
Tbilisi: flydubai FZ712, also listed as Emirates EK2201, from 8.40pm to 9.22pm.
Chisinau: flydubai FZ782, also listed as Emirates EK2273, from 8.50pm to 9.22pm.
Sofia: flydubai FZ1758, also listed as Emirates EK2229, from 9.15pm to 9.55pm.
Catania: flydubai FZ1502, also listed as Emirates EK2186, from 8.35pm to 9.01pm.
Middle East, Africa and other destinations
Jeddah: flydubai FZ832, also listed as Emirates EK2259, from 11.50am to 2.30pm.
Hargeisa: flydubai FZ662, also listed as Emirates EK2183, from 12.15pm to 1.43pm.
Casablanca: Royal Air Maroc AT246, from 1.20pm to 2.07pm.
Taif: flydubai FZ874, from 6.05pm to 7.33pm.
Zanzibar: flydubai FZ1260, also listed as Emirates EK2053, from 2.30pm to 3.10pm.
Malé: Emirates EK659, also listed as DE5941, from 2.15pm to 2.58pm.
Some late-night arrivals were also rescheduled into Monday, October 12:
Geneva: Emirates EK090, from 11.40pm to 12.15am.
Brussels: Emirates EK184, from 11.55pm to 12.35am.
Moscow Domodedovo: Emirates EK134, from 11.25pm to 12.45am.
San Francisco: Emirates EK226, from 7.55pm to 2.26am.
Passengers should confirm revised arrival times directly with their airlines, particularly for flights crossing midnight.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Emirates has listed cancellations on several services connecting Dubai with Saudi Arabia on Sunday, October 11. Some services are also affected on Monday, October 12.
On October 11 and 12, the following services were listed as cancelled:
Dubai to Riyadh: EK815, EK817 and EK819.
Riyadh to Dubai: EK816, EK818 and EK820.
On October 11, Emirates listed EK821, EK823 and EK827 from Dubai to Dammam as cancelled, along with return flights EK822, EK824 and EK828.
For October 12, EK821 and EK823 from Dubai to Dammam were listed as cancelled, while EK827 was scheduled. On the return route, EK822 and EK824 were cancelled, while EK828 was scheduled.
On October 11, Emirates listed EK801, EK803 and EK805 from Dubai to Jeddah as cancelled, along with return services EK802, EK804 and EK806.
For October 12, EK801 and EK802 were listed as cancelled. EK803, EK805, EK804 and EK806 were scheduled.
On October 11, Emirates listed flights EK807 and EK809 from Dubai to Medina as cancelled, along with return services EK808 and EK810.
Emirates has suspended codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv until further notice. Passengers with bookings involving Tel Aviv should check their flight status and contact the airline for updated travel arrangements.
Flight status alert: Always check with your airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.
Etihad Airways listed cancellations on several flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.
Sunday, October 11
Abu Dhabi to Riyadh: EY551, EY555 and EY559.
Riyadh to Abu Dhabi: EY552, EY556 and EY560.
Monday, October 12
Abu Dhabi to Riyadh: EY551.
Riyadh to Abu Dhabi: EY552.
Passengers should verify the status of their specific flight before travelling.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
flydubai has reported cancellations affecting flights between Dubai and several destinations, including Riyadh, Abha and Astana.
The following services between Dubai and Riyadh were listed as cancelled for October 11 and 12:
Dubai to Riyadh: FZ841, FZ847 and FZ855.
Riyadh to Dubai: FZ842, FZ848 and FZ856.
On October 11, flydubai cancelled:
FZ811: Dubai to Abha.
FZ812: Abha to Dubai.
Both flights connecting Dubai and Astana were cancelled on Sunday, October 11:
FZ1395: Dubai (DXB) to Astana (NQZ).
FZ1396: Astana (NQZ) to Dubai (DXB).
flydubai's Tel Aviv services have also been affected following the security incident involving flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
Passengers booked on flydubai flights to or from Tel Aviv should check the latest status directly with the airline before setting off for the airport. Emirates codeshare operations on flydubai services to and from Tel Aviv remain suspended until further notice.
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has listed cancellations affecting services to Kuwait, Faisalabad, Dhaka and Egypt, among other destinations.
3L020: Abu Dhabi to Kuwait — cancelled.
3L021: Kuwait to Abu Dhabi — cancelled.
3L022 outbound and 3L023 return — listed as not yet departed.
3L315: Abu Dhabi to Faisalabad — cancelled.
3L316: Faisalabad to Abu Dhabi — cancelled.
3L063: Abu Dhabi to Dhaka — cancelled.
3L064: Dhaka to Abu Dhabi — cancelled.
EY1366 and EY1367 — listed as not yet departed.
Flights to and from Cairo-Sphinx and Alexandria were also affected:
3L381: Abu Dhabi to Cairo-Sphinx — cancelled.
3L382: Cairo-Sphinx to Abu Dhabi — cancelled.
3L383: Abu Dhabi to Cairo-Sphinx — listed as not yet departed.
3L384: Cairo-Sphinx to Abu Dhabi — listed as cancelled.
3L401 to Alexandria — cancelled.
Flight statuses can change, so passengers should check the latest information before travelling.
Air Arabia has listed cancellations and schedule changes on several services from Sharjah, including flights to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, South Asia and other destinations.
Riyadh — October 11 and 12
Sharjah to Riyadh: G9151 and G9154 — cancelled.
Riyadh to Sharjah: G9152 and G9155 — cancelled.
Abha
G9195: Sharjah to Abha — cancelled.
G9196: Abha to Sharjah — cancelled.
Dammam
G9160: Sharjah to Dammam — listed as cancelled.
G9161: Dammam to Sharjah — listed as cancelled.
G9160D and G9161D were recorded as arriving late, at 6.17am and 9.13am respectively.
G9163 and G9164 had revised flight times.
Other Saudi destinations
G9070 and G9071 to and from Gassim — cancelled.
G9181 and G9182 to and from Gassim — listed as not yet departed.
G9398 and G9399 to and from Jizan — cancelled.
G9634 to Tabuk — cancelled.
G9187 and G9188 to and from Taif — cancelled.
For Jeddah, G9145 from Sharjah was due to arrive as scheduled. Outbound flights G9147 and G9149 were listed as not yet departed; return flight G9146 had an updated flight time, while G9148 and G9150 were listed as not yet departed.
Bahrain: G9107 from Sharjah to Bahrain and G9108 from Bahrain to Sharjah — cancelled.
Kuwait: G9068 and G9124 outbound, and G9069 and G9125 inbound — cancelled. G9121 and G9122 were listed as not yet departed.
Doha: G9040 from Sharjah to Doha and G9041 from Doha to Sharjah — cancelled.
Chattogram: G9341 and G9520 outbound, and G9342 and G9521 inbound — cancelled.
Cairo-Sphinx: G9343 outbound and G9344 inbound — cancelled.
Islamabad: 9P743 outbound and 9P742 inbound — cancelled.
Karachi: G9542 outbound and G9543 inbound — cancelled.
Colombo: G9508 and G9509 — cancelled.
Entebbe: G9691 and G9692 — cancelled.
Tashkent: G9270 from Sharjah to Tashkent — cancelled.
Moscow Domodedovo: G9805, G9956 and G9958 outbound, and G9957, G9959 and G9806 inbound — cancelled. G9797 outbound and G9798 inbound were listed as not yet departed.
Several international airlines continue to adjust their UAE schedules. Travellers with upcoming bookings should check the latest airline advisories before making their way to the airport.
Lufthansa: Dubai–Munich services are due to resume on October 25, with five flights a week. Dubai–Frankfurt services are scheduled to resume on October 26, initially with four flights a week, rising to five from November 9. Lufthansa Group airlines are gradually restoring services between Dubai and European cities, with plans for up to 36 weekly flights at peak.
SWISS: Daily Zurich–Dubai flights are scheduled to resume on October 27.
Eurowings: Daily Berlin–Dubai services and four weekly Stuttgart–Dubai flights are due to begin on November 1. Cologne/Bonn–Dubai services are scheduled to resume three times a week from November 3.
Austrian Airlines: Vienna–Dubai services are scheduled to resume five times a week from December 12.
Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian and Edelweiss services to Abu Dhabi remain suspended through October 24, while Eurowings' Abu Dhabi services are also suspended through that date.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai–Manila services have resumed, with bookings available from October 5.
Wizz Air: Selected Abu Dhabi routes have been postponed to January 10, 2027. Flights to Jordan remain suspended until October 25.
Singapore Airlines: Flights SQ494 from Singapore to Dubai and SQ495 from Dubai to Singapore are cancelled until December 1.
British Airways: Dubai services are scheduled to resume on November 3. Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until the winter 2027–28 season.
Air France: Dubai and Riyadh services remain suspended through October 24.
Cathay Pacific: Passenger flights to Dubai and Riyadh remain cancelled through January 31, 2027. The airline has offered rebooking, rerouting and refund options for affected passengers.
International travel advice continues to highlight the potential for airspace disruption and changes to commercial flight schedules.
United Kingdom: The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has removed its broader warning against all but essential travel to the UAE but continues to flag possible flight cancellations and airspace disruption.
United States: The UAE remains at Level 3 — Reconsider Travel, with the advisory citing terrorism, armed conflict and disruption to commercial flights.
Australia: Travel advice recommends reconsidering the need to travel to the UAE, citing the unpredictable regional security situation and possible airspace closures.
Canada: Travellers are advised to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
Europe: The European Union Aviation Safety Agency's conflict-zone information bulletin has been extended until November 16, 2026, with warnings covering the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
Travellers should consult their government's latest official advice before departure, as guidance may change.
With cancellations, delays and schedule changes affecting multiple routes, passengers should take a few precautions before heading to the airport:
Check your flight status: Use the airline's official website or app before leaving home. A flight may have a revised departure time even if it has not been cancelled.
Allow enough time: Arrive at least three hours before departure, or follow the timing advised by your airline. flydubai passengers departing from Dubai should check the airline's latest guidance, which may call for arrival four hours before departure.
Check connecting flights: If you are travelling through another airport, confirm that your onward service is operating.
Monitor messages from your airline: Keep your contact details up to date so you receive changes to your booking.
Reconfirm before setting off: Flight information can change throughout the day, so check again shortly before leaving for the airport.
Important: The flight information above reflects the supplied status listings for October 11 and, where specified, October 12, 2026. Check directly with the relevant airline or airport for the latest confirmed status before travelling.