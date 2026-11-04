Passengers advised to rebook as Etihad halts Riyadh and Dammam flights until Nov 19
Etihad Airways has extended the suspension of flights between Abu Dhabi and two major Saudi Arabian cities, Dammam and Riyadh, until November 19, amid ongoing regional disruption. However, the airline is preparing to resume selected services between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah from November 6.
The latest update affects both passenger and cargo operations on the Abu Dhabi–Dammam and Abu Dhabi–Riyadh routes. All flights on these routes remain cancelled through Thursday, November 19.
Etihad has confirmed that all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam remain cancelled through November 19. Travellers booked on these services should contact the airline for information about alternative travel arrangements, rebooking and refunds.
Flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh are also affected, with all passenger and cargo services cancelled through November 19. Passengers planning to travel between the two cities should check directly with Etihad for the latest updates before heading to the airport.
Etihad is scheduled to resume four flights between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah from Friday, November 6. These include:
EY601: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah
EY602: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi
EY603: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah
EY604: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi
The airline said all other flights between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah will continue to operate as scheduled.
Etihad has cautioned that the situation remains dynamic and further changes to its flight schedule are possible.
Passengers should check their flight status on the airline's official website at etihad.com before travelling. Those affected by cancellations can visit the Etihad Contact Us page for local telephone numbers, live chat and social media support.
The airline apologised for the disruption, adding that its teams are working to assist affected passengers with their travel arrangements. It said the safety and comfort of passengers and crew remain its top priority.