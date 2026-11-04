GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Etihad extends Riyadh, Dammam cancellations; resumes Jeddah flights

Passengers advised to rebook as Etihad halts Riyadh and Dammam flights until Nov 19

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Etihad cancels Abu Dhabi–Riyadh flights until November 19 amid regional disruption
Etihad cancels Abu Dhabi–Riyadh flights until November 19 amid regional disruption

Etihad Airways has extended the suspension of flights between Abu Dhabi and two major Saudi Arabian cities, Dammam and Riyadh, until November 19, amid ongoing regional disruption. However, the airline is preparing to resume selected services between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah from November 6.

The latest update affects both passenger and cargo operations on the Abu Dhabi–Dammam and Abu Dhabi–Riyadh routes. All flights on these routes remain cancelled through Thursday, November 19.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Abu Dhabi–Dammam flights

Etihad has confirmed that all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam remain cancelled through November 19. Travellers booked on these services should contact the airline for information about alternative travel arrangements, rebooking and refunds.

Riyadh flights also suspended

Flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh are also affected, with all passenger and cargo services cancelled through November 19. Passengers planning to travel between the two cities should check directly with Etihad for the latest updates before heading to the airport.

Etihad to resume selected Jeddah flights from November 6

Etihad is scheduled to resume four flights between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah from Friday, November 6. These include:

  • EY601: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah

  • EY602: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi

  • EY603: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah

  • EY604: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi

The airline said all other flights between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah will continue to operate as scheduled.

What passengers need to know

Etihad has cautioned that the situation remains dynamic and further changes to its flight schedule are possible.

Passengers should check their flight status on the airline's official website at etihad.com before travelling. Those affected by cancellations can visit the Etihad Contact Us page for local telephone numbers, live chat and social media support.

The airline apologised for the disruption, adding that its teams are working to assist affected passengers with their travel arrangements. It said the safety and comfort of passengers and crew remain its top priority.

Related Topics:
Etihad AirwaysSaudi ArabiaAviation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Flight cancellations between Abu Dhabi and Saudi cities extended by Etihad

Etihad extends flight suspensions to Saudi Arabia

1m read
Weather and security issues cause flight delays at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports

UAE flight status: Updates after Saudi airport attack

9m read
Flight cancellations between Abu Dhabi and Saudi cities extended by Etihad

Flying to Saudi Arabia? Etihad extends cancellations

1m read
Etihad extends flight cancellations amid Saudi airport disruption

Flying to Saudi Arabia? Etihad issues new flight update

2m read