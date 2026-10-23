Etihad extends cancellations on Abu Dhabi–Saudi flights amid regional disruption

Passengers urged to check updates as Etihad extends Saudi flight cancellations
Dubai: Etihad Airways has cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah until Thursday, November 5, due to regional disruptions, the airline said.
The cancellations affect services connecting Abu Dhabi with three major Saudi cities, with passengers advised to check their bookings before travelling.
All Etihad Airways flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam have been cancelled through November 5. The airline said further changes remain possible as the regional situation develops.
All flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh have also been cancelled through November 5.
Etihad has cancelled the following services between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah through November 5:
• EY601 and EY603: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah
• EY602 and EY604: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi
What passengers should know
Etihad has advised passengers to check the latest flight status on its official website, etihad.com, before travelling.
The airline said its teams are assisting affected passengers with their travel arrangements. Further schedule changes are possible, and travellers should monitor airline updates for the latest information