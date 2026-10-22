India helping stranded Umrah pilgrims return from Saudi Arabia

Indian missions help stranded pilgrims as Dammam airport attack kills one, injures two
New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are working with airlines and tour operators to bring stranded Umrah pilgrims home from Saudi Arabia, where continuing attacks on civilian infrastructure have disrupted travel and claimed lives.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that about 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims had returned to India on available flights over the past week.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said around 4,000 Indian pilgrims remained stranded in Mecca and Medina following flight cancellations. He urged the government to allow airlines to operate larger aircraft or arrange special flights to bring them home, while ensuring assistance for those awaiting their return.
Another 10,000 pilgrims who had regular flight bookings also travelled back during the same period, bringing the total number of returning pilgrims to more than 13,000.
The Indian missions are now coordinating with airlines, tour operators and community volunteers to facilitate the return of those still awaiting flights.
“Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest,” the ministry said.
It added that the embassy and consulate were extending all possible welfare assistance, while 24-hour control rooms had been established to help Indian nationals.
Regular advisories are also being issued as the regional security situation remains uncertain.
The efforts come as India confirmed that one of its nationals was among two people killed in Wednesday’s attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.
Two other Indian nationals were injured.
The Indian Embassy said it was gathering further details and contacting the affected families.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured,” the embassy said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed that the attack on Wednesday evening killed one Indian resident and one Saudi citizen.
Eight people were injured, including two Indians, two Yemenis, two Bangladeshis, one Nepalese and one Saudi citizen.
Their injuries ranged from minor to critical, and they were receiving treatment at hospitals, the authority said.
GACA said operations at King Fahd International Airport had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal.
The authority is coordinating with other agencies to assess the damage, verify the safety of airport facilities and take measures to protect passengers and personnel.
The attack has nevertheless heightened concerns over the safety of civilian infrastructure amid continuing regional hostilities.
India strongly condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s civilian and energy infrastructure, including the strikes targeting Dammam airport and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field on October 21.
“These attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian deaths and injuries,” the MEA said.
New Delhi stressed that attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure were unacceptable and must stop immediately.
It also reiterated India’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty and expressed hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region.
The Indian Embassy has urged its nationals in Saudi Arabia to exercise caution amid the prevailing security situation.
In an advisory issued on Sunday, it asked residents to move immediately to the nearest safe place in the event of an aerial attack, preferably inside a building or an interior room away from windows.
It also advised people against filming or sharing photographs and videos relating to ongoing attacks.
Embassy officials have been visiting hospitals where Indian nationals are receiving treatment and maintaining contact with their families.
The Indian missions said they would continue providing assistance to affected nationals and working to facilitate the return of stranded pilgrims.
— With IANS inputs